CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019

_____

399 FPUS56 KSGX 181004

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

304 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

CAZ552-190115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

304 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-190115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

304 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89 towards the coast to 93 farther

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to

87 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 towards the coast to

83 to 88 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-190115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

304 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to

80 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 85 to

90 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 87 to

92 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

$$

CAZ050-190115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

304 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 88 to 93 in the western

valleys to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

CAZ048-190115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

304 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ057-190115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

304 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

$$

CAZ055-190115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

304 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 67 above 6000 feet to 65 to

75 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to 39 to

49 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69 above 6000 feet to 67 to

76 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69 above 6000 feet to 67 to

77 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 72 above 6000 feet to 71 to

81 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76 above 6000 feet to 75 to

84 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 75 above 6000 feet to 74 to

83 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 71 above 6000 feet to 70 to

80 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-190115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

304 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80.

$$

CAZ058-190115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

304 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds becoming west

15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79. Areas of winds north

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80.

$$

CAZ060-190115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

304 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ065-190115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

304 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph overnight. Gusts to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ061-190115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

304 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

$$

CAZ062-190115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

304 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

$$

