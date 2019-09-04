CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2019

_____

030 FPUS56 KSGX 040916

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

CAZ552-050030-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

THIS EVENING NEAR HIGHER COASTAL TERRAIN...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at the beaches to 89 to

94 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-050030-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94 towards the coast to

97 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to

94 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to

93 farther inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to 88 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 80 towards the coast to 84 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to 85 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 80 towards the coast to 84 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-050030-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

THIS EVENING NEAR THE MESAS...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 near the coast to 88 to

93 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to

70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 65.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 73 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

$$

CAZ050-050030-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 91 to 96 in the western valleys to 95 to 100 near

the foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 69 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

88 to 93 in the western valleys to 93 to 98 near the foothills.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to

71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys

to 91 to 96 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-050030-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 71 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 67 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 88 to 94.

$$

CAZ057-050030-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 93 to 102. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 72 to 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 99. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 89.

$$

CAZ055-050030-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 87 to 96 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, areas

of winds south 15 mph, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to

62 to 72 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 above

6000 feet to 85 to 93 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south

15 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes,

areas of winds south 15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 56 to 66. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 84 to 92 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 81 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 76 to

85 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80 above 6000 feet to 78 to

87 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79 above 6000 feet to 78 to

86 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-050030-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs 90 to 99. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 61 to 71. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 96. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 59 to 69. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

$$

CAZ058-050030-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to

97. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

65 to 74. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 94. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 61 to 71. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

$$

CAZ060-050030-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 97 to 102. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 68 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 56 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

$$

CAZ065-050030-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 106 to 111. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 85. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 77 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ061-050030-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 111. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 88. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 82 to 87. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

CAZ062-050030-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

216 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 108 to 113. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 82 to 87. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 107 to 112. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Not as warm. Lows 72 to

80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

_____

