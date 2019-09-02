CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2019

330 FPUS56 KSGX 020915

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

215 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

CAZ552-022200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

215 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 64 to 69.

Light winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

81 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at the beaches to 91 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 83 to 88 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-022200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

215 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to

88 towards the coast to 91 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92 towards the coast to

94 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 91 to 96 towards the coast to 95 to 100 farther

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 88 towards the coast to

91 to 96 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 87 towards the coast to 92 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 85 towards the coast to

90 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

83 to 88 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-022200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

215 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 64 to 69.

Light winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

81 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 85 to

90 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 85 near the coast to 87 to 92 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 82 to 87 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

$$

CAZ050-022200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

215 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 72. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys

to 90 to 95 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to

91 to 96 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys

to 91 to 96 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 85 to 90 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-022200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

215 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 72. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

CAZ057-022200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

215 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74. Light winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 98. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

$$

CAZ055-022200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

215 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 60 to 70 below

6000 feet. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 83 to 91 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler. Lows 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 58 to

68 below 6000 feet. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 75 to 82 above 6000 feet to 84 to 91 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to

86 to 93 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 81 above 6000 feet to

83 to 91 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 83 to 91 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 84 above 6000 feet to 85 to

92 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79 above 6000 feet to 79 to

87 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-022200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

215 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance

of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 93. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler. Lows 58 to 68. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to

94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

$$

CAZ058-022200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

215 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers. Cooler. Lows 61 to 71. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance

of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 92. Areas of winds

east 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler. Lows 60 to 70. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to

93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 89.

$$

CAZ060-022200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

215 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 75. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 67 to 75. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 67 to 75. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 68 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

$$

CAZ065-022200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

215 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 82. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance

of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 76 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 85. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight.

Lows 78 to 85.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ061-022200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

215 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 85. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance

of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 81 to 86. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 109. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

CAZ062-022200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

215 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 84. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance

of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 80 to 86. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 105 to 110. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight.

Lows 80 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 79 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

