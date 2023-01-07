CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 6, 2023

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1145 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1145 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning, then

rain likely early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in

the morning, then rain and heavy snow early in the afternoon. A

chance of rain and heavy snow late in the afternoon. Highs 33 to

45 higher elevations...43 to 49 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain. At higher elevations, a

chance of rain and heavy snow in the evening, then rain and heavy

snow after midnight. Lows 29 to 41 higher elevations...38 to

44 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Heavy rain at lower elevations...and heavy rain and

heavy snow at higher elevations. Highs 33 to 45 higher

elevations...43 to 48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...4 to 10 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and heavy snow in the evening, then

heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers after midnight. Lows

28 to 40 higher elevations...36 to 43 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...5 to 10 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers. Highs 34 to

46 higher elevations...44 to 50 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 31 to 46.

.MONDAY...Heavy rain. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and heavy snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 29 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Lows

29 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain and heavy snow likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 30 to

45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 47 43 47 / 80 100 100

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1145 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow early in

the afternoon. At lower elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs

36 to 44. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. At lower elevations, a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 28 to 36. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at

higher elevations. Highs 36 to 44. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain showers and heavy snow showers after midnight. Lows 27 to

36. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to

5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 36 to 44. Little or no

snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 28 to 36.

.MONDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Light snow accumulations possible.

Highs 36 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and heavy snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 26 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 24 to 32. Highs 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Light

snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 42 32 42 / 60 60 100

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1145 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 53. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Lows 41 to 47.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 46 to 52. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain in the evening, then heavy rain

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 40 to 46. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs around 51. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 54. Lows

38 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 50 43 49 / 90 90 100

RED BLUFF 51 47 50 / 70 80 100

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1145 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 46. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 49 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain in the evening, then heavy rain

showers after midnight. Windy. Lows around 45. Southeast winds

10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs around 54. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 48.

.MONDAY...Heavy rain. Breezy. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 46. Highs around 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely.

Lows around 45. Highs 51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 54 47 52 / 70 50 100

OROVILLE 55 47 53 / 50 30 100

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 56 46 54 / 30 20 90

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1145 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 53 to 58. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 46. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Highs 49 to 57.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then heavy rain showers

after midnight. Windy. Lows around 47. Southeast winds 15 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 52 to 58. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain. Lows around 49.

.MONDAY...Heavy rain. Windy. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 48.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows around 45. Highs 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 56 48 55 / 10 10 80

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 57 48 55 / 10 10 80

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1145 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs around 57. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 47. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 53. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows around 48. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 57.

Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain. Lows around 51.

.MONDAY...Heavy rain. Breezy. Highs around 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows around 46. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 59 46 55 / 30 20 90

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1145 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

57. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then heavy

rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 47. Southeast

winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

53 to 58. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph

decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows around 45. Highs 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 56 47 54 / 10 10 50

MODESTO 56 46 55 / 0 10 30

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1145 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain

likely late in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of

rain and snow. Highs 32 to 46 higher elevations...around 47 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, a chance of rain. At higher

elevations, a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and heavy snow after midnight. Lows 31 to 46. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Heavy rain at lower elevations...and heavy rain and

heavy snow at higher elevations. Breezy. Highs 30 to 44 higher

elevations...around 45 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...4 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and heavy snow in the evening, then

heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers after midnight. Lows

31 to 46. No snow accumulation lower elevations...5 to 10 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Not as cool. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs 32 to 46 higher elevations...

45 to 51 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 48.

.MONDAY...Heavy rain. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and heavy snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and heavy snow likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 31 to 46. Highs 37 to

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 39 35 37 / 70 90 100

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1145 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. Prevailing southeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. Prevailing

southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 41 to 51. Prevailing southeast

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain in the evening, then heavy rain

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing

southeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 43 to 52. Prevailing south

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Heavy rain. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 43 to 51. Lows 36 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely.

Lows 38 to 48. Highs 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 47 43 47 / 60 40 100

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1145 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 57. Prevailing

southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then heavy

rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing

southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain. Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Heavy rain. Breezy. Highs 49 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs 47 to 59. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 49 39 47 / 20 10 80

JACKSON 54 43 54 / 10 0 40

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1145 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain and snow

showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow early in the afternoon. A slight

chance of snow late in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 45. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet increasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of heavy snow after midnight. Lows 25 to

40. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 2 to

4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Highs 27 to 39 higher

elevations...34 to 43 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 3 to

9 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and heavy rain likely in the evening, then

heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers after midnight. Breezy.

Lows 24 to 39. Snow accumulation of 3 to 9 inches lower

elevations...except 9 to 14 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Breezy. Highs 28 to

40 higher elevations...34 to 44 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and heavy snow. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.

.MONDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 32 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and heavy snow. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as

cool. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 41 31 42 / 30 10 80

CHESTER 36 26 37 / 40 20 90

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1145 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow early in the

afternoon. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...40 to 50 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...31 to

41 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance

of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and heavy snow in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow in

the morning, then a chance of snow and heavy rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...38 to

50 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Over

ridges...prevailing south winds 15 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers after midnight. Breezy.

Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...33 to 41 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 4 to 9 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...except south 10 to

35 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 27 to

42 higher elevations...39 to 49 lower elevations. Little or no

snow accumulation lower elevations...5 to 10 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph. Over ridges...prevailing south winds 25 to 40 mph

shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and heavy snow likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41.

.MONDAY...Heavy rain and heavy snow. Breezy. Not as cool. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers, heavy snow and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Breezy. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 39 34 39 / 30 10 70

