CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 10, 2022 _____ 674 FPUS56 KSTO 110742 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1141 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. CAZ013-110845- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 1141 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...At lower elevations, heavy rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers until late afternoon, then a chance of rain showers and heavy snow showers likely late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 32 to 46 higher elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...7 to 12 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms at lower elevations...and rain showers, heavy snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms at higher elevations. Colder. Lows 22 to 36 higher elevations...32 to 38 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 42 higher elevations...40 to 48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 17 to 31 higher elevations...26 to 34 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Light winds. .MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...43 to 51 lower elevations. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 15 to 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 45. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 31. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 31 to 46. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 33 to 48. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 19 to 34. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to 47. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 50 37 46 \/ 100 90 60 $$ = CAZ014-110845- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 1141 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers until late afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain showers and heavy snow showers until late afternoon, then rain and snow showers likely late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 34 to 42. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...4 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers. Lows 20 to 31. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 2 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 38. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 13 to 23. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 28 to 37. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 6 to 16. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 28 to 36. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 17. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 28 to 36. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 20. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 30 to 38. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 19. Highs 30 to 37. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 40 25 36 \/ 100 100 70 $$ = CAZ015-110845- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 1141 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 49 to 58. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 35 to 43. South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 37. Light winds. .MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 33. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 47. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 45 to 51. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to 38. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 52 35 49 \/ 100 90 50 RED BLUFF 56 41 50 \/ 100 90 50 $$ = CAZ016-110845- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 1141 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022 .TODAY...Heavy rain showers until late afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 52 to 60. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 38 to 44. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 55. South winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 39. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Lows 28 to 34. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs around 48. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 49. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 51. Lows 31 to 38. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 55 42 51 \/ 100 90 60 OROVILLE 55 42 50 \/ 100 90 70 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 54 42 52 \/ 100 90 60 $$ = CAZ017-110845- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 1141 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 51 to 57. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 43. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 48 to 55. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 38. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 30 to 36. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs 46 to 51. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 29 to 35. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Patchy fog. Highs 46 to 52. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 53. Lows 30 to 39. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 55 45 52 \/ 100 90 60 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 55 44 53 \/ 100 100 50 $$ = CAZ018-110845- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 1141 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 56. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 41. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 52. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 51. Lows 32 to 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 58 41 55 \/ 100 100 40 $$ = CAZ019-110845- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 1141 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers until late afternoon, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 52 to 58. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 47. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 46 to 55. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 37 to 43. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 31 to 39. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs 45 to 52. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 52. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 40. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 53. Lows 32 to 41. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 55 45 53 \/ 100 100 50 MODESTO 56 45 54 \/ 100 100 60 $$ = CAZ063-110845- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 1141 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...At lower elevations, heavy rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and heavy snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 35 to 49 higher elevations...47 to 55 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...4 to 10 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, snow showers, rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 21 to 35 higher elevations...33 to 39 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...42 to 48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 19 to 33 higher elevations...29 to 35 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...43 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 45. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 21 to 36. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 30 to 45. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 33 to 48. Lows 25 to 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 43 28 34 \/ 100 90 40 $$ = CAZ066-110845- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 1141 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Windy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain...heavy at times. showers until late afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows 31 to 43. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 48. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 25 to 39. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Light winds. .MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 23 to 37. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 38. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 39 to 49. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 41. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 40 to 52. Lows 27 to 41. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 40 to 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 47 39 41 \/ 100 100 80 $$ = CAZ067-110845- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 1141 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Heavy rain showers. Windy. Highs 43 to 53. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Heavy rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, colder. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 48. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 38. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 23 to 35. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 39 to 49. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 42 to 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Areas of frost. Highs 44 to 52. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to 39. Highs 43 to 53. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 45 34 40 \/ 100 100 90 JACKSON 49 40 44 \/ 100 100 90 $$ = CAZ068-110845- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 1141 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers. Windy. Highs 29 to 44. Snow accumulation of 2 to 8 inches lower elevations... except 18 to 24 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. .TONIGHT...Heavy snow showers, heavy rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 19 to 34. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches lower elevations...except 10 to 16 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 21 to 35 higher elevations...28 to 38 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 1 to 7 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 14 to 29. Light winds. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 23 to 37 higher elevations...29 to 41 lower elevations. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 10 to 25. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 27. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 25 to 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 29. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 26 to 41. Lows 15 to 30. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 41 27 37 \/ 100 100 90 CHESTER 36 22 34 \/ 100 100 90 $$ = CAZ069-110845- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 1141 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Heavy rain showers at lower elevations...and heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers at higher elevations. Windy. Highs 29 to 43 higher elevations...38 to 48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...14 to 20 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph...except south 20 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph over ridges. .TONIGHT...At lower elevations, heavy rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then heavy rain showers, heavy snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. At higher elevations, heavy snow showers and heavy rain showers in the evening, then heavy snow showers, heavy rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...27 to 35 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches lower elevations... except 20 to 26 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph...except southwest 15 to 50 mph with gusts to around 70 mph over ridges. .SUNDAY...Heavy snow showers, heavy rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 20 to 35 higher elevations...30 to 40 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 3 to 9 inches lower elevations... except 11 to 17 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon....except southwest 10 to 30 mph over ridges. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows 8 to 23 higher elevations...21 to 31 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 21 to 36 higher elevations...33 to 43 lower elevations. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 9 to 24. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 41. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 27. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 28 to 43. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 31. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Not as cool. Highs 31 to 46. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 18 to 33. Highs 30 to 45. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 38 27 29 \/ 100 100 90 $$ = _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather