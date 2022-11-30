CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

368 FPUS56 KSTO 300732

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1131 PM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-300845-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1131 PM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM

PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...51 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 44 higher elevations...41 to 48 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and heavy snow. Lows 22 to 36 higher

elevations...32 to 40 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...5 to 11 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Highs 28 to 42 higher

elevations...39 to 47 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level

2500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 15 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 19 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Heavy snow. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs

26 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 23 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 57 35 46 / 0 0 50

CAZ014-300845-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1131 PM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM

PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs 40 to 47.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs 36 to 46. Snow level 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and heavy snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows 22 to 31. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches lower elevations...except 4 to

9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Heavy snow. Highs 29 to 39. Snow accumulation of 7 to

12 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 8 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 27 to 36.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

11 to 22.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs

28 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Patchy fog. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 16 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Patchy

fog. Highs 29 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 9 to 19.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 30 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 45 20 43 / 0 0 30

CAZ015-300845-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1131 PM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

54 to 59. North winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 54. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 37 to 44. South winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 51. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Widespread frost. Colder. Lows 26 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy

fog. Highs around 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 26 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 58 29 50 / 0 0 40

RED BLUFF 58 34 53 / 0 0 20

CAZ016-300845-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1131 PM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 39. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 43. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 47 to 52. South winds 15 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy frost. Colder. Lows 28 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs

around 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 44 to 50. Lows 31 to

41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 29 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 57 37 55 / 0 0 10

OROVILLE 58 36 56 / 0 0 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 60 32 57 / 0 0 10

CAZ017-300845-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1131 PM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

54 to 60. South winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows around 44. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 47 to 53. South winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy frost. Colder. Lows 29 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs

47 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 41.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 61 34 58 / 0 0 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 33 58 / 0 0 10

CAZ018-300845-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1131 PM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

55 to 61. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

rain likely after midnight. Lows 41 to 47. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 51. South winds 10 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 30 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 65 31 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-300845-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1131 PM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Haze and areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs

53 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

55 to 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 46.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast with

gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 47 to 53. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Colder.

Lows 29 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs

46 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Lows

29 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Highs 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 59 34 58 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 57 34 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-300845-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1131 PM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM

PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 53 higher elevations...51 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...43 to

51 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and heavy snow. Lows 22 to 37 higher

elevations...35 to 41 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 9 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and heavy snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...

41 to 47 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level

3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 29 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 23 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 29 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 25 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 48 32 41 / 0 0 30

CAZ066-300845-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1131 PM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 44. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 53. Prevailing southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing south

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and heavy snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 37 to 47. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Prevailing south

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 23 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 26 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Rain with heavy snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 30 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 54 40 48 / 0 0 10

CAZ067-300845-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1131 PM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 33 to 45. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 39 to 49. Prevailing south winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers

likely. Colder. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 39 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 51 33 49 / 0 0 10

JACKSON 54 37 55 / 0 0 10

CAZ068-300845-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1131 PM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM

PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. In the valleys, patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...39 to 54 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...33 to

47 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

heavy snow and heavy rain after midnight. Windy. Lows 19 to 34.

Snow accumulation of 8 to 13 inches. Snow level 4000 feet.

Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Heavy snow and heavy rain in the morning, then heavy

snow in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 22 to 36 higher elevations...

28 to 40 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 9 to 15 inches.

Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 15 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 11 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 23 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

14 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of heavy snow. Highs

24 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow. Heavy snow accumulations possible.

Lows 19 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Patchy fog.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 25 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows 13 to 28.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 51 21 47 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 43 17 41 / 0 0 10

CAZ069-300845-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1131 PM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM

PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...45 to 57 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...27 to

39 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...

41 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of heavy rain and snow

after midnight. Breezy. Lows 18 to 32 higher elevations...28 to

38 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower

elevations...except 3 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 25 to

35 mph increasing to 25 to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Windy. Highs 23 to 38 higher

elevations...33 to 43 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 6 to

11 inches lower elevations...except 16 to 21 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph...except south 20 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph over ridges.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of heavy snow

showers. Much colder. Lows 8 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Lows 19 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 25 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 14 to 29.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Not

as cold. Highs 28 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 44 32 40 / 0 0 0

