CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

_____

874 FPUS56 KSTO 170747

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-170900-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...66 to 76 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...34 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...58 to 66 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...

32 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...52 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62. Lows

26 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 75 43 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-170900-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 31. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 13 to 23. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 48. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 27.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 55. Lows

15 to 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 23 to 34. Highs 41 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 57 18 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-170900-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 65. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 45. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 73 34 66 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 73 38 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-170900-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 71 40 65 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 65 39 64 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 65 34 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-170900-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 67 38 64 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 65 36 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-170900-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 63. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

58 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 69 35 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-170900-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Sunny. Highs 60 to

66. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 64. Lows 33 to

43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 65 37 62 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 63 38 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-170900-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69 higher elevations...66 to 74 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

46 to 61 higher elevations...59 to 65 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 45 higher

elevations...39 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...57 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61. Lows

31 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 47. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 64 41 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-170900-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 74. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

54 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 46. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 62. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 28 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 62. Lows

31 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 71 44 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-170900-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 66. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 66 37 58 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 63 42 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-170900-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...49 to 64 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 39 to 53 higher elevations...45 to 57 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 30 to 45 higher

elevations...35 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 16 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 35.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55. Lows

22 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 57 16 58 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 52 18 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-170900-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1147 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...57 to 71 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...31 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...52 to 62 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32 higher elevations...

30 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 30 to 45 higher

elevations...45 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 10 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to

40. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 59 38 51 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather