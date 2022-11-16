CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1203 AM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-170000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1203 AM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...63 to 71 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...

56 to 64 lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...32 to 43 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...52 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39. Highs

47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 29 to 44. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 70 42 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-170000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1203 AM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 31. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 14 to 25. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 47. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 28. Highs

44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 21 to 34. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 57 19 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-170000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1203 AM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 45. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 72 34 63 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 71 37 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-170000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1203 AM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 45. Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 70 40 62 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 69 39 61 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 66 34 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-170000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1203 AM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

60 to 66. North winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 66 38 62 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 68 35 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-170000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1203 AM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 68. North winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

58 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 42.

Highs 58 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 69 35 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-170000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1203 AM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Sunny. Highs 60 to

68. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 57 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 67 37 61 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 64 37 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-170000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1203 AM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...65 to 71 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 47. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 58 higher elevations...

56 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 48. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...55 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

46. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 48. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 57 41 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-170000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1203 AM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 34 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 58 higher elevations...53 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

46. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 48. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 63 43 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-170000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1203 AM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

43. Highs 55 to 63.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 61 37 57 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 62 42 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-170000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1203 AM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...44 to 59 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36. Light winds becoming northeast up to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...35 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54. Lows

22 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 59 16 53 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 50 18 51 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-170000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1203 AM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...53 to 65 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...30 to

45 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...

51 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...31 to 43 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...44 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to

38. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 53 38 50 / 0 0 0

