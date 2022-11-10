CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

755 FPUS56 KSTO 100902

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

102 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Veterans Day.

CAZ013-110000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

102 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Sunny. Not as

cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...50 to 58 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...30 to

40 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

38 to 53 higher elevations...48 to 56 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight.

Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...32 to 41 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...46 to 54 lower

elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38. Highs

41 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 57. Lows

24 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 55 38 54 / 0 0 10

CAZ014-110000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

102 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 37 to 46. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog after midnight. Lows 13 to 27.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Highs 40 to 49. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. In the valleys, patchy fog after midnight. Lows

17 to 30. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...At higher elevations, patchy fog in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. At lower

elevations, patchy fog through the day. Highs 34 to 44. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 11 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 23.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 37 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 23.

Highs 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 45 15 48 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-110000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

102 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Areas of frost late

in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 57. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs around

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 59 31 56 / 0 0 10

RED BLUFF 59 36 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-110000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

102 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Sunny. Highs 55 to

60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 32 to 40. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 35 to

43. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 51 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs around

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 58 38 57 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 58 37 56 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 58 35 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-110000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

102 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Sunny. Highs 54 to

60. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 58. South

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

57 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 58 38 58 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 58 37 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-110000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

102 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. West winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 55 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 37 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-110000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

102 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

52 to 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to

42. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

35 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 58. Light winds becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 54 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 58 38 57 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 57 38 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-110000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

102 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...

51 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 42. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

37 to 51 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 38 higher elevations...36 to 42 lower

elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 44 34 45 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-110000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

102 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Areas of frost

late in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 42. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 32 to 45. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 53.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs

47 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 43. Highs 49 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 51 40 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-110000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

102 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 57. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 55. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 50 31 51 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 52 38 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-110000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

102 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 48. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 31 to 45 higher elevations...37 to 49 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Lows 20 to 35. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog in the

morning. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

26 to 41 higher elevations...33 to 44 lower elevations. Snow

level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 32.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 49. Lows

18 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 46 15 50 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 43 15 45 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-110000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

102 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...

42 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...24 to

38 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...

44 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...26 to 38 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...37 to 49 lower elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 16 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 33.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 50. Lows

19 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 42 32 43 / 0 0 0

