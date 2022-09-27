CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 26, 2022

_____

074 FPUS56 KSTO 270838

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-272300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

73 to 88 higher elevations...82 to 91 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...54 to 63 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...

77 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 56 higher

elevations...50 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...79 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs 76 to

91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 89 62 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-272300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 88. Light winds becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 55. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

69 to 79. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 50.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 80. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 54. Highs 73 to

85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs

72 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 85 42 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-272300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 88. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. Highs 85 to

94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs

85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 90 55 87 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 89 59 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-272300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 88. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

85 to 94.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 88 61 87 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 88 59 86 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 89 57 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-272300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 85 to 94.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 90 59 89 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 88 57 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-272300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 82 to 88. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58.

Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 85 56 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-272300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

83 to 93.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 90 59 88 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 89 60 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-272300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

69 to 83 higher elevations...82 to 88 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 62 higher

elevations...59 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

78 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 60 higher

elevations...56 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...80 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs 72 to

87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 67. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 77 55 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-272300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 65.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 67. Highs 77 to

91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67. Highs

76 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 85 64 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-272300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 66. Highs

79 to 90.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 82 58 80 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 87 60 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-272300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...73 to 88 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...

67 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 56.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...67 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs 68 to

83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 87 45 83 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 83 44 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-272300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

137 AM PDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...79 to 89 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 44 to 59 higher

elevations...54 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

73 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 56 higher

elevations...50 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...

73 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs 67 to

82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 75 60 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather