CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 11, 2022

_____

063 FPUS56 KSTO 120858

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

158 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-122300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

158 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers at higher elevations.

Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...84 to 94 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...77 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 57 higher

elevations...51 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

73 to 83 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs

69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

59. Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 92 62 84 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-122300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

158 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to

86. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 81. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 77. Light winds becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51. Highs

67 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52. Highs

64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 83 44 78 / 20 10 0

$$

=

CAZ015-122300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

158 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 91. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 57 to 63. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. South winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Highs

79 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to

61. Highs around 82.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 93 57 86 / 10 0 0

RED BLUFF 93 61 86 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-122300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

158 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 88 to 94. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 62. Southeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

Highs 78 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 91 62 84 / 10 0 0

OROVILLE 90 60 83 / 10 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 91 60 83 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-122300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

158 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 63. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows 51 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 91 62 82 / 10 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 90 60 81 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-122300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

158 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 88 58 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-122300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

158 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

76 to 84. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. West winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows

52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 90 62 80 / 10 0 0

MODESTO 91 63 82 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ063-122300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

158 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...86 to 92 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 66. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...79 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 57 higher

elevations...53 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

74 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65. Highs

65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 77 56 69 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-122300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

158 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 92. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 85. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 80. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

64. Highs 71 to 84.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 81.

Lows 51 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 70 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 83 64 77 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-122300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

158 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze late

in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 57 to 65. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

75 to 83. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 59. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 50 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 85 59 77 / 10 10 0

JACKSON 88 60 79 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ068-122300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

158 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze early in the morning. At higher

elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. At lower elevations, a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 80 higher

elevations...71 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to

75 higher elevations...66 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...

62 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54. Highs

62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 85 45 80 / 30 10 0

CHESTER 83 45 79 / 40 10 0

$$

=

CAZ069-122300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

158 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

63 to 78 higher elevations...77 to 87 lower elevations. Light

winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Areas of smoke through the

night. Cooler. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...53 to 67 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. At lower

elevations, areas of smoke in the morning. At higher elevations,

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to

73 higher elevations...70 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...

47 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...65 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows 41 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 75 61 69 / 30 10 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather