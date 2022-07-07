CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

137 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-072300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

137 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...82 to 90 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...57 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...85 to

93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...59 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...87 to

94 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Highs 88 to

103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 88 65 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-072300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

137 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 55. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 86. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 56. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 64. Highs 85 to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 80 47 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-072300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

137 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 89. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 99 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs 99 to

108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 91 60 94 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 91 63 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-072300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

137 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 89. Southeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68. Highs

around 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 90 62 94 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 90 60 94 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 90 57 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-072300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

137 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 91. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 88 58 93 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 88 57 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-072300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

137 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 79 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 56. West winds 10 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs

91 to 97.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows

58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 85 56 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-072300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

137 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 87 58 91 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 89 60 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-072300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

137 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...83 to 88 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...86 to

91 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...

88 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 76. Highs 83 to

98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 74 56 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-072300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

137 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 86 higher elevations...82 to 90 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90 higher elevations...85 to

93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 75. Highs 89 to

104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 82 63 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-072300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

137 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

88 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 81 57 84 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 85 58 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-072300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

137 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...68 to 83 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...71 to

86 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...72 to

87 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs 80 to

95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 82 43 86 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 80 45 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-072300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

137 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...73 to 83 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...53 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...77 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...54 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...77 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs 77 to

92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 71 58 74 / 0 0 0

