CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 2, 2022

_____

914 FPUS56 KSTO 030845

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

144 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Independence Day.

CAZ013-032300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

145 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 78 higher

elevations...73 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 58 higher elevations...54 to 62 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...70 to 76 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 61 higher elevations...57 to 65 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.

Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...75 to 83 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 79 61 75 / 10 20 20

$$

=

CAZ014-032300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

145 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 75. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 53. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 55. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 76. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 55. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 72 46 70 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ015-032300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

145 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 81. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 78. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 84. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 62. Highs

87 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 82 58 78 / 10 10 10

RED BLUFF 83 60 80 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ016-032300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

145 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 81. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 87.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 86 to 93.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 81 58 80 / 10 10 10

OROVILLE 81 57 81 / 0 10 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 82 55 82 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ017-032300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

145 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 84. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

79 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 81 56 83 / 0 0 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 80 56 83 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ018-032300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

145 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

77. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 55. West winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the bay, mostly clear in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 62. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

76 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58.

Highs 78 to 84.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 78 56 80 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ019-032300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

145 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64.

Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 78 56 83 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 81 56 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-032300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

145 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...around 78 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 61. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...71 to 77 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows 48 to 60 higher elevations...59 to 65 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...75 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 68 52 62 / 10 10 30

$$

=

CAZ066-032300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

145 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 81. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 79. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 64. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of rain showers. Warmer. Highs 72 to 84. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 68. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 73 58 73 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ067-032300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

145 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 81. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 85. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 66.

Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 72 51 73 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 76 51 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-032300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

145 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

54 to 69 higher elevations...59 to 74 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67 higher

elevations...58 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...63 to 76 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 73 40 73 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 72 43 70 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ069-032300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

145 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...65 to 75 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...

except southwest 10 to 25 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...46 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher

elevations...65 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...

49 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...

68 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 63 51 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather