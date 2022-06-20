CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 19, 2022

_____

039 FPUS56 KSTO 200840

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

140 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-202300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

140 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...82 to 91 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...59 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...

95 to 103 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...64 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...

98 to 106 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 89 69 101 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-202300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

140 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 68 to 81. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 52. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 93. Prevailing east winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94 higher elevations...92 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 60. Highs

80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 78 47 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-202300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

140 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 103. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Highs

97 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 93 66 104 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 94 68 105 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-202300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

140 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

97 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 94 67 103 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 93 67 103 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 93 63 103 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-202300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

140 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 98 to 104. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

94 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 94 64 102 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 94 61 103 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-202300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

140 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. Highs

89 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 95 61 104 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-202300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

140 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 95 to 103. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 93 63 102 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 93 64 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-202300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

140 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...84 to 91 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...64 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...

95 to 103 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 73 higher elevations...69 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...

99 to 105 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs

81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 75 60 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-202300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

140 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 78 to 92. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 73. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 103. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 75. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 85 70 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-202300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

140 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 90. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 59 to

67. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 101. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 99. Lows 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 82 62 92 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 86 63 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-202300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

140 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...67 to 81 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...

80 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...

84 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 79 45 93 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 76 48 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-202300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

140 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...73 to 83 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 41 to

56 higher elevations...54 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to

around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

83 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...58 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher

elevations...85 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 71 59 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

