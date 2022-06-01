CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

_____

452 FPUS56 KSTO 010852

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

152 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-012300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

152 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...83 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...59 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...83 to 91 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 47 to 61 higher

elevations...56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...77 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

46 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 56 to

71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows 44 to 59. Highs

56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

44 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 89 64 90 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ014-012300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

152 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 83. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 58. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 83. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 55. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 79. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to 52.

Highs 57 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 64 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 80 51 81 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ015-012300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

152 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 95. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

89 to 95. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89. South winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

71 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows around 59.

Highs 70 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 93 62 93 / 10 10 0

RED BLUFF 95 66 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-012300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

152 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

90 to 96. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

74 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 73 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 94 68 94 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 93 67 94 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 94 62 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-012300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

152 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 88 to 95. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 72 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 59. Highs 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 95 62 93 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 95 59 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-012300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

152 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 58. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 71 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

72 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 57. Highs

75 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 55. Highs 81 to

87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 93 57 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-012300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

152 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 96. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 94. West winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 79 to

89. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 57 to 63. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 88. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 93 61 91 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 94 62 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-012300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

152 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...85 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...62 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 80 higher elevations...84 to 91 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 60 higher

elevations...58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...79 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 46 to 61.

Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 75 57 73 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ066-012300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

152 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 76 to 88 higher elevations...83 to 91 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 69. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 91. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 85. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 61 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 71 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 83 67 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-012300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

152 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 91. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 78 to 90. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 52 to 60. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 83 59 82 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 87 59 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-012300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

152 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...

69 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...68 to 81 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...64 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 83 49 81 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 80 49 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-012300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

152 AM PDT Wed Jun 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...74 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...52 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...

73 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...

50 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...69 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 56. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 55.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 73 57 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather