CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 28, 2022

091 FPUS56 KSTO 290845

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

144 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Memorial Day.

CAZ013-292300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

144 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...67 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...41 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

71 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...47 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...

80 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 65. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 75 50 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-292300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

144 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 63 higher elevations...60 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 37. Prevailing north winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 69. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 79. Prevailing east winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 85.

Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 81. Lows

43 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 64 32 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-292300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

144 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 77 to 82. North winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 91. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 77 50 81 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 81 54 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-292300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

144 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 81. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 79 53 82 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 78 53 81 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 80 52 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-292300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

144 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 89. Lows

55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 81 54 82 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 81 52 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-292300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

144 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 57. Highs

75 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 82 50 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-292300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

144 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 74 to 83. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 93. Lows

56 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 88. Lows

54 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 80 53 82 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 79 54 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-292300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

144 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...68 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...45 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...

73 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...51 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...

80 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 60 39 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-292300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

144 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 76. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 53. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 59. Prevailing northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 86. Lows

53 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 70 51 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-292300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

144 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 76. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Prevailing northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 67 45 70 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 71 46 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-292300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

144 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...53 to 67 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...

56 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

65 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

Lows 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

43 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 67 32 72 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 63 31 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-292300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

144 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...58 to 68 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph...except west 10 to 30 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...38 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...

62 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...43 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...

70 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

43 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 57 40 60 / 10 0 10

