CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 26, 2022

_____

905 FPUS56 KSTO 270853

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

152 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-272300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

152 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...74 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder.

Lows 41 to 55 higher elevations...51 to 60 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 65 higher

elevations...63 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 33 to 47 higher elevations...42 to 51 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of rain showers. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher

elevations...66 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs

74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 65.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 80 59 69 / 10 30 70

$$

=

CAZ014-272300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

152 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 75. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 50. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 66.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 41. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 61 higher elevations...57 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 43. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

54. Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 72 44 63 / 10 30 60

$$

=

CAZ015-272300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

152 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 86. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 56 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

70 to 80. South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows 46 to 53.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 83 58 74 / 10 20 60

RED BLUFF 85 60 79 / 10 10 40

$$

=

CAZ016-272300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

152 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89. South winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 58. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 82. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 98.

Lows 56 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 86 60 80 / 0 10 20

OROVILLE 85 59 79 / 0 10 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 86 56 80 / 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ017-272300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

152 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 79 to 87. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows around 51. Southwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 84 58 79 / 0 10 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 83 56 79 / 0 10 0

$$

=

CAZ018-272300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

152 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 56. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

71 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

Highs 80 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows

54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 80 54 77 / 0 10 0

$$

=

CAZ019-272300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

152 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 78 to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 82. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 97. Lows

53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 84 57 79 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 84 58 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-272300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

152 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...75 to

83 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 55 higher

elevations...54 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...66 to 74 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows 32 to 46 higher elevations...46 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...66 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

66. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 67 46 57 / 0 10 40

$$

=

CAZ066-272300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

152 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 82. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 50 to 60. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 71 higher

elevations...65 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 40 to 52. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 54.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 60. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

68. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 75 57 68 / 0 10 20

$$

=

CAZ067-272300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

152 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 76. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 44 to 52. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 75. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs 76 to

91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

Highs 79 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 74 51 67 / 0 10 10

JACKSON 77 52 71 / 0 10 0

$$

=

CAZ068-272300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

152 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...60 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of rain showers. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 59 higher

elevations...51 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...52 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 50. Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

58. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 75 44 65 / 10 10 30

CHESTER 72 42 63 / 10 10 30

$$

=

CAZ069-272300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

152 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...67 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...46 to 56 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...56 to 68 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to

42 higher elevations...40 to 48 lower elevations. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...57 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs 64 to

79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 66 47 55 / 10 10 10

$$

=

_____

