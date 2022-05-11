CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1056 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ013-111100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1056 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. At lower

elevations, a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers late in the evening. At

higher elevations, a chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and

snow showers early in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

showers late in the evening. Lows 25 to 39 higher elevations...

34 to 42 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher

elevations...64 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 44 higher

elevations...39 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 61 higher elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations. Snow

level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 33 to 47 higher elevations...42 to 50 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 41 70 46 65 / 60 10 10 30

CAZ014-111100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1056 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers late in the evening, Areas of fog

late in the night. At higher elevations, a chance of

thunderstorms, rain and snow showers early in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers late in the evening, Lows 21 to

30. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. In the

valleys, areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool. Highs 45 to

58 higher elevations...55 to 62 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 60. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 57 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 67 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 49.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 26 60 32 57 / 60 10 10 10

CAZ015-111100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1056 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers late in the evening.

Clear after midnight. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 75. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 73.

South winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 74 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91.

Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 37 73 43 69 / 50 10 10 20

RED BLUFF 42 75 46 71 / 30 0 10 10

CAZ016-111100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1056 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers late in the evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 41 74 47 73 / 20 0 10 0

OROVILLE 40 73 46 72 / 20 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 38 74 44 74 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ017-111100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1056 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 76. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 93. Lows 52 to

58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

around 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 53. Highs 80 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 42 74 45 75 / 20 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 40 74 44 73 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ018-111100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1056 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows 39 to 45. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows 54 to

60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows 54 to

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 52. Highs 77 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 40 74 43 73 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ019-111100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1056 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

62. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 43 72 45 73 / 10 0 0 0

MODESTO 43 72 44 75 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ063-111100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1056 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. At lower

elevations, a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. At higher elevations, a chance of thunderstorms, rain

and snow showers early in the evening. Lows 25 to 40 higher

elevations...38 to 44 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59 higher

elevations...63 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 43 higher elevations...41 to 47 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to

59 higher elevations...61 to 69 lower elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows 33 to 47 higher elevations...45 to 51 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81.

Lows 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 31 53 36 53 / 20 10 0 10

CAZ066-111100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1056 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers late in the evening. Mostly clear after

midnight. Lows 31 to 42. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 67 higher elevations...

62 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 68. Prevailing south winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87.

Lows 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 40 63 46 62 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ067-111100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1056 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows 30 to 40. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 69. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 70. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 49 to

60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 85. Lows 51 to

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 71 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 32 60 39 61 / 20 0 0 0

JACKSON 36 64 40 66 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ068-111100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1056 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers late in

the evening, Areas of fog late in the night. At higher

elevations, a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of snow

showers late in the evening, Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

18 to 33. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher

elevations...47 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36 higher

elevations...26 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...

45 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76.

Lows 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 22 58 28 60 / 50 10 10 0

CHESTER 22 55 28 56 / 30 10 0 0

CAZ069-111100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1056 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and rain showers early in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers late in

the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Lows 12 to 27 higher

elevations...25 to 35 lower elevations. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...

49 to 59 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34 higher

elevations...31 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...52 to 64 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...

35 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 38 to

53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

39 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 28 48 35 51 / 30 10 10 0

