CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 25, 2022 _____ 313 FPUS56 KSTO 260859 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 159 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. CAZ013-262315- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 159 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...73 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 53. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...63 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 36 to 49 higher elevations...44 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations... 58 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 49. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 49. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. Highs 56 to 71. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 48. Highs 59 to 74. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 78 52 69 \/ 0 0 10 $$ = CAZ014-262315- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 159 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 69. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 32 to 43. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 59. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Warmer. Highs 56 to 68. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 65. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 36. Highs 52 to 65. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 73 39 65 \/ 0 0 10 $$ = CAZ015-262315- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 159 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 73. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 47 to 53. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 61 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 78. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs 69 to 77. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs 71 to 80. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 80 47 71 \/ 0 0 10 RED BLUFF 80 50 71 \/ 0 0 20 $$ = CAZ016-262315- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 159 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 77 to 83. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 77. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. Lows 45 to 52. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 46 to 52. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 81 52 72 \/ 0 0 20 OROVILLE 80 51 72 \/ 0 0 20 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 79 50 72 \/ 0 0 10 $$ = CAZ017-262315- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 159 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs 75 to 81. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 49. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 46. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Warmer. Highs 69 to 75. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 76. Lows 44 to 52. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 80 50 74 \/ 0 0 10 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 79 49 72 \/ 0 0 10 $$ = CAZ018-262315- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 159 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 74. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 47. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 76. Lows 44 to 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 77 47 72 \/ 0 0 30 $$ = CAZ019-262315- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 159 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 48 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 74. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Highs 64 to 74. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 79. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 79 50 76 \/ 0 0 10 MODESTO 82 50 79 \/ 0 0 10 $$ = CAZ063-262315- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 159 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...72 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 53. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...61 to 69 lower elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Colder. Lows 35 to 47 higher elevations...45 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...56 to 64 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51. Highs 55 to 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 67 46 54 \/ 0 0 20 $$ = CAZ066-262315- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 159 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 52 to 64. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 74. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 71. Lows 41 to 53. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 74. Lows 41 to 53. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 75 54 65 \/ 0 0 10 $$ = CAZ067-262315- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 159 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 51. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Highs 60 to 72. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 73 48 66 \/ 0 0 10 JACKSON 75 49 71 \/ 0 0 10 $$ = CAZ068-262315- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 159 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...60 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...53 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 45. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...43 to 56 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63. Lows 29 to 44. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 64. Lows 28 to 43. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 74 41 66 \/ 0 0 0 CHESTER 70 39 63 \/ 0 0 10 $$ = CAZ069-262315- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 159 AM PDT Sat Mar 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...67 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...45 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph...except south 10 to 25 mph over ridges. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...59 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...39 to 47 lower elevations. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...46 to 56 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 27 to 42. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43. Highs 47 to 62. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44. Highs 48 to 63. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 65 49 58 \/ 0 0 10 $$ = _____