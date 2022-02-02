CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 1, 2022

978 FPUS56 KSTO 021118

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

318 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-030100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

318 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...52 to 60 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...33 to

41 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...56 to 64 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...

59 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 55 to

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.

Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 59 39 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-030100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

318 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Sunny. Highs

36 to 47. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 18 to 27.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost in the morning. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 52.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

19 to 29. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

46 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 50 to 62. Lows 20 to 31.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 44 19 49 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-030100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

318 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 59. North winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Gusts to around 40 mph West side of

the Valley.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 73. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 60 35 65 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 61 37 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-030100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

318 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

30 mph. Gusts to around 40 mph West side of the Valley.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

60 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 64 to 71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 59 37 63 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 61 38 64 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 61 37 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-030100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

318 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 57 to 63. North winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 33 to 43. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 40. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 61.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

around 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 62 37 61 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 62 36 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-030100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

318 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 61. North winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 36 to 42. North winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 62.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 65. Lows 34 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 38 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-030100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

318 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 53 to 62. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

53 to 61. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 57 to 64.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 66. Lows 34 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 61 36 59 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 59 34 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-030100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

318 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...

53 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 45. Prevailing northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher

elevations...58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 59 higher elevations...58 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 48.

Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

37 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 49 38 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-030100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

318 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Prevailing north winds 10 to

20 mph. Local gusts to 45 mph near Jarbo Gap.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Higher gusts near Jarbo Gap.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 69. Lows

37 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 53 42 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-030100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

318 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 45. Highs

59 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 54 34 57 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 56 35 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-030100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

318 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...35 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49 higher

elevations...40 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39.

Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 63. Lows

25 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 42 17 48 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 39 16 44 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-030100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

318 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...43 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph. Over ridges, prevailing northeast winds

25 to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...28 to

39 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48 higher

elevations...47 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...28 to

40 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...

49 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 25 to 40. Highs

48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 44 34 49 / 0 0 0

