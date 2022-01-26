CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 25, 2022

_____

261 FPUS56 KSTO 261002

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

202 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-270030-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

202 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...59 to 67 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...35 to

45 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...60 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to

63 higher elevations...60 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 27 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of.

Lows 23 to 38. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 66 42 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-270030-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

202 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 29. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 57. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 30. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

57. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 31.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 26. Highs

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 53 21 54 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-270030-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

202 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. A slight chance of. Lows 33 to

39. Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 66 35 68 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 65 36 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-270030-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

202 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 42. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59. Lows

36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 38. Highs around

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 63 37 65 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 63 38 62 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 62 33 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-270030-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

202 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning and patchy fog. Sunny.

Highs around 61. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 62 35 62 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 61 34 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-270030-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

202 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the morning.

Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around

61. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 59. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

around 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 35 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-270030-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

202 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs

59 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

59 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to

41. Highs 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41. Highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 62 35 61 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 63 35 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-270030-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

202 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 60 higher elevations...59 to 65 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 46. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...58 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 46. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 59 higher elevations...59 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60. Lows

30 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 57. Lows

27 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 55 38 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-270030-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

202 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 46. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

64. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

31 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 60 44 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-270030-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

202 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds becoming northeast

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

55 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 61 37 60 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 60 38 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-270030-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

202 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...43 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 39 to

54 higher elevations...44 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55. Lows

23 to 38.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 49. Lows

21 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 52 20 51 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 50 18 46 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-270030-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

202 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...53 to 63 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...31 to

43 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...52 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...32 to

44 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...54 to 64 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39. Highs

41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38. Highs

36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32. Highs

31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 53 38 54 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

