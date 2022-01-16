CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022

_____

085 FPUS56 KSTO 161007

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Martin Luther King Jr Day.

CAZ013-170045-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...58 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...36 to

43 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...57 to

63 lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

45 to 60 higher elevations...58 to 65 lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.

Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 63 41 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-170045-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 44 to 50. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 20 to 31. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 43 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 22 to 32. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Highs 44 to 52.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 22 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 32.

Highs 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 49 24 50 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-170045-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

62. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

59 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 64 35 65 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 62 37 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-170045-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense

fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 57 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 65. Lows 38 to

44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 67. Lows

38 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 59 39 59 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 59 39 59 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 60 37 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-170045-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense

fog until late afternoon. Highs around 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 37 to

43. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Highs around

60. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 62. Lows

37 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 60 39 58 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 39 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-170045-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog until late afternoon. Highs around 59.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

41. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 61. Lows

around 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 62 39 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-170045-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog until late afternoon. Highs around 59.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 59 41 58 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 60 39 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-170045-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 47 to 59 higher elevations...58 to 64 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 43 to 57 higher elevations...57 to 63 lower

elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

44 to 58 higher elevations...58 to 64 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 52 to 67. Lows 36 to

48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 54 40 52 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-170045-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

62. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

54 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 59 43 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-170045-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

54 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 57 to 65. Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 58 39 56 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 59 43 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-170045-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to

56. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...43 to

58 lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

41 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 48 24 50 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 44 21 46 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-170045-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 40 to

55 higher elevations...52 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...34 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52 higher

elevations...49 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...

34 to 44 lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

37 to 52 higher elevations...49 to 59 lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 52 40 49 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather