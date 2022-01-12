CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 11, 2022 _____ 457 FPUS56 KSTO 120855 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1255 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Thursday. CAZ013-130030- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 1255 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 48 to 62 higher elevations...60 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 42 higher elevations...37 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 59 higher elevations... 57 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...38 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...60 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43. Highs 45 to 60. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 42. Highs 44 to 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 64 41 63 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ014-130030- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 1255 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 30. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 29. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 44 to 52. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 32. Highs 43 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 54 28 52 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ015-130030- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 1255 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 63. North winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. North winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 39. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39. Highs around 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 65 38 66 \/ 0 0 0 RED BLUFF 63 38 65 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ016-130030- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 1255 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 61. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 39. Highs around 59. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 61 42 62 \/ 0 0 0 OROVILLE 61 43 62 \/ 0 0 0 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 61 41 61 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ017-130030- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 1255 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to 64. North winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 39. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 58. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 56. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 60 42 60 \/ 0 0 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 60 40 60 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ018-130030- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 1255 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. East winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 42. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 39. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 57. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 41. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 60 40 61 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ019-130030- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 1255 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs around 61. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 58. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 45. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 58. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 43. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Highs around 58. Lows 37 to 43. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 58. Lows 37 to 44. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 60 43 60 \/ 0 0 0 MODESTO 61 43 60 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ063-130030- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 1255 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to 62 higher elevations...60 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 46. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 60 higher elevations... 58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 47. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 49 to 63 higher elevations...62 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 46. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 48 to 63. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 46 to 61. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 59 41 56 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ066-130030- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 1255 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to 65. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 52 to 61. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 51 to 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 61 46 61 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ067-130030- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 1255 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to 68. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43. Highs 53 to 62. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 64 41 62 \/ 0 0 0 JACKSON 62 45 60 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ068-130030- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 1255 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...43 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 41 to 56. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 54 28 54 \/ 0 0 0 CHESTER 52 25 51 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ069-130030- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 1255 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...58 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...37 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations... 54 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...34 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...53 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 42 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 60 42 55 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = _____