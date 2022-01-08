CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

502 FPUS56 KSTO 081130

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-090100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 34 to

48 higher elevations...47 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...32 to

39 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...50 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...

34 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...52 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

Lows 28 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 52 37 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-090100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 35 to

43. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 44. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 26. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 46. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48.

Lows 20 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 20 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 41 19 43 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-090100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54. North winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 57. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Highs around 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 56 33 57 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 55 34 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-090100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 55. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of Fog...locally dense after midnight.

Lows around 36. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

around 56. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 55 36 55 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 56 37 56 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 56 36 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-090100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

morning fog...locally dense. Highs around 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of dense Fog...

locally dense after midnight. Lows around 37. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

54. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 39. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

56. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 38.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

around 56. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 56 39 54 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 55 37 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-090100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

morning fog...locally dense. Highs around 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of

dense Fog...locally dense after midnight. Lows around 39. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 53. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 39. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 56. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 57 36 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-090100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

morning fog...locally dense. Highs 50 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of

dense Fog...locally dense after midnight. Lows around 39. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

around 41. Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 54 40 54 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 52 41 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-090100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 49 higher elevations...48 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 49 higher elevations...49 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 42. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 52 higher elevations...51 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 44 32 44 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-090100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Light winds becoming north

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

Highs 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 51 38 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-090100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 59. Lows

36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 52 34 54 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 52 36 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-090100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 33 to

48. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

23 to 38. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 23 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 43 21 44 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 40 17 41 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-090100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...45 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...28 to

38 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher

elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...

31 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...48 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing

south winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39. Highs

41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38. Highs

38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 45 33 49 / 0 0 0

