CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 26, 2021

751 FPUS56 KSTO 270930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-272345-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110 higher elevations...103 to

113 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 81. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106 higher elevations...100 to

108 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 76 higher elevations...70 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107 higher elevations...100 to

109 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 78.

Highs 91 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 110 80 105 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-272345-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102 higher elevations...99 to

105 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 71. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 105. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69.

Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 103 61 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-272345-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 113. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. South winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

Highs 99 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 112 75 108 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 111 73 107 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-272345-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Southeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73.

Highs 96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 107 71 105 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 105 68 103 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 102 64 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-272345-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 99 65 99 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 96 62 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-272345-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91...except 79 to 85 near the bay.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 61. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 87 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

Highs 85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 91 60 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-272345-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

Highs 90 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 97 63 96 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 99 66 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-272345-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104 higher elevations...104 to

112 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 79 higher elevations...75 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...101 to

107 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 61 to 75 higher elevations...

72 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations...100 to

108 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to

78. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 95 73 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-272345-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 111. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 106. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 79. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 107. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 77.

Highs 89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 98 76 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-272345-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 76. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 76. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 88 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 98 67 96 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 96 64 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-272345-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...90 to

105 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...87 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...87 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.

Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 105 60 103 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 100 59 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-272345-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...90 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...65 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...88 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70 higher elevations...

64 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...89 to 99 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 90 74 87 / 0 0 0

