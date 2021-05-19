CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

011 FPUS56 KSTO 190915

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

215 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-192345-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

215 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...67 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a chance of

rain and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to

42 higher elevations...37 to 46 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight.

Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers, thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 64 higher elevations...61 to 69 lower elevations. Snow

level 3500 feet. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45 higher elevations...

39 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...66 to

74 lower elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

41 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 73 45 67 / 0 10 10

CAZ014-192345-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

215 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

6 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 67. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 22 to 37. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight.

Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 43 to

55 higher elevations...52 to 59 lower elevations. Snow level

4000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers, thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows 24 to 38. Snow level 4500 feet.

Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 59 higher elevations...56 to 62 lower

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing north winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 29 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 51 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 64 29 57 / 10 30 30

CAZ015-192345-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

215 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 67 to 73. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 77. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs

77 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows

53 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 76 44 71 / 0 10 10

RED BLUFF 78 49 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-192345-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

215 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 68 to 74. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 53 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 77 49 72 / 0 10 10

OROVILLE 77 47 71 / 0 10 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 78 46 73 / 0 0 10

CAZ017-192345-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

215 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 79 48 73 / 0 0 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 77 46 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-192345-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

215 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 71 to 77. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 77 45 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-192345-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

215 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 84. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 77 47 74 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 77 47 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-192345-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

215 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...67 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 26 to 41 higher

elevations...41 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher elevations,

a slight chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...63 to

69 lower elevations. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...

43 to 49 lower elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...68 to 74 lower elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs

62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

46 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 60 33 54 / 0 0 20

CAZ066-192345-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

215 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 75. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 47. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 67 higher elevations...62 to 70 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 50. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 60 to 74. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 85. Lows

50 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 68 45 64 / 0 10 30

CAZ067-192345-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

215 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65 higher elevations...62 to 70 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 73. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 62 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 66 37 59 / 0 10 30

JACKSON 71 39 66 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ068-192345-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

215 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

6 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...53 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

22 to 37. Snow level 4000 feet after midnight. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of snow showers, rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 37 to

52 higher elevations...44 to 57 lower elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers,

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 25 to 40. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 41 to

56 higher elevations...48 to 62 lower elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers,

thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

33 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 68 30 56 / 0 40 50

CHESTER 63 27 52 / 0 40 40

CAZ069-192345-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

215 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO

MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...58 to 70 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 21 to

35 higher elevations...32 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except

southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...47 to 61 lower elevations.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing west winds up

to 15 mph...except west 10 to 25 mph over ridges.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows

20 to 35 higher elevations...33 to 43 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with

possible showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...52 to 64 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool. Highs

46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 56 32 44 / 0 10 50

$$

