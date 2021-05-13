CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

126 FPUS56 KSTO 131047

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

347 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-132330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

347 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...85 to 91 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...56 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 87 higher

elevations...83 to 90 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 47 to 59 higher

elevations...56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...81 to 87 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 60. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 90 62 89 / 0 0 10

CAZ014-132330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

347 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming northwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 54. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 83. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 53. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 80. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 51. Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 51. Highs

67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47. Highs

62 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 81 46 80 / 0 0 20

CAZ015-132330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

347 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 63. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 88. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 58. Highs

84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 95 58 92 / 0 0 10

RED BLUFF 95 61 91 / 0 0 10

CAZ016-132330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

347 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Highs 83 to

93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 92 61 88 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 93 59 89 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 92 55 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-132330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

347 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 55. Highs 78 to

88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 90 54 85 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 86 53 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-132330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

347 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 77 to 83...except 70 to 76 near the bay. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80...except 68 to 74 near the bay.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 51. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 52. Highs

74 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 80 52 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-132330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

347 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs 77 to

87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 90 54 85 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 92 57 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-132330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

347 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...86 to 91 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...60 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...83 to

89 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows 47 to 59 higher elevations... 58 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 78 higher

elevations...79 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs

71 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 75 58 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-132330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

347 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 77 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 55 to 61. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 85. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Highs 73 to

88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 84 65 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-132330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

347 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 82. Lows 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 82 55 81 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 85 57 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-132330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

347 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...71 to 82 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77 higher

elevations...69 to 82 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 55.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 71 higher

elevations...63 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 83 42 83 / 0 0 10

CHESTER 79 44 78 / 0 0 10

CAZ069-132330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

347 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...74 to 82 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...51 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...74 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...

48 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing

southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...65 to 73 lower

elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 73 58 72 / 0 0 0

