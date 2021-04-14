CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

_____

586 FPUS56 KSTO 141031

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-150100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...68 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45 higher elevations...40 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...67 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 48 higher elevations...42 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...77 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.

Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

43 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 72 47 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-150100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 62 higher elevations...60 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 35. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 65 higher elevations...62 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 72 higher elevations...69 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 46.

Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 82. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 63 30 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-150100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58.

Highs 83 to 91.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows

52 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 74 42 75 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 76 44 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-150100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 87. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

Highs 84 to 92.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows

51 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 74 46 76 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 74 47 76 / 10 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 74 45 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-150100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 85. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

Highs 83 to 91.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows

49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 74 47 77 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 74 45 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-150100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

Highs 83 to 89.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

around 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 76 43 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-150100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 74. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 57.

Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 73 44 76 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 72 45 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-150100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...67 to 73 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 46 higher elevations...43 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...68 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 53. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...76 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

44 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 58 41 59 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ066-150100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 73. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 51. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 74. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 83. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 60.

Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 88. Lows

50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 64 49 67 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-150100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 68. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 79. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

Highs 72 to 85.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

48 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 62 41 65 / 20 10 0

JACKSON 64 44 68 / 20 10 0

$$

=

CAZ068-150100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...

48 to 62 lower elevations. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...28 to

43 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher

elevations...52 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...59 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50.

Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

36 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 62 28 66 / 20 10 0

CHESTER 57 28 62 / 10 10 0

$$

=

CAZ069-150100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

331 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, isolated rain

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, scattered snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely with possible showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...49 to 61 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. At lower

elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the evening. At

higher elevations, a chance of snow showers, rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows 19 to

34 higher elevations...33 to 43 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher

elevations...56 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...37 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...62 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50.

Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 48 36 54 / 30 10 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather