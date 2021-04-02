CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 1, 2021

751 FPUS56 KSTO 021013

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-022315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...71 to

77 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47 higher elevations...44 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...

67 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 48. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...66 to

72 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47. Highs

55 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 76 49 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-022315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 73. Light winds becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 73. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 68. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Cooler. Highs 42 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to

38. Highs 53 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 70 35 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-022315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 46. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 79 49 76 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 80 50 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-022315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45.

Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 81 49 79 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 80 48 74 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 82 46 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-022315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

74. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 44.

Highs 65 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

around 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 82 45 76 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 80 45 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-022315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Morning low clouds near the Bay, otherwise mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 76...except 64 to 70 near the bay. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

73. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 44.

Highs 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 75. Lows

around 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 79 45 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-022315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 75. Lows

40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 81 45 79 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 85 47 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-022315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...71 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...66 to 74 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 50. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...65 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48. Highs

50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 69.

Lows 35 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 65 46 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-022315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 79. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 76. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 71. Lows 38 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 71.

Lows 39 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 72 53 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-022315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

Highs 60 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 72 49 70 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 75 49 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-022315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...58 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...

56 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...54 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to

41. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 72 35 72 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 66 33 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-022315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

313 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...65 to 75 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...43 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing

southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...

63 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...

43 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph...except south 10 to 25 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...59 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43.

Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 64 47 60 / 0 0 0

