CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021

826 FPUS56 KSTO 221100

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-230130-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...66 to 72 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...38 to 46 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...63 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...

33 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...53 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40.

Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 47 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 71 44 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-230130-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 32. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

49 to 59. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 29. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Prevailing northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 21 to 28. Highs 43 to

53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 29. Highs

38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 19 to 27. Highs 45 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 60 29 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-230130-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 67 to 73. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 37 to 44. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 57 to 63. North winds 15 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 43.

Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 76 45 71 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 77 48 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-230130-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs around 72. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 63. North winds 15 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 36 to 44.

Highs 62 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 74 47 72 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 72 47 72 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 71 45 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-230130-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. North winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs 70 to 76. North winds up to 10 mph increasing to northwest

10 to 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

West of the Sacramento River, north winds 15 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 61 to 66. North winds 15 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 43.

Highs 60 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 69 46 73 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 70 45 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-230130-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs around 75. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph increasing to north 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to 68. North winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs around 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 72 46 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-230130-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. East winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 60 to 68. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 44. Highs

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 69 44 73 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 68 44 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-230130-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...

68 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

51 to 66 higher elevations...64 to 70 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing north

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...

53 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43.

Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 63 44 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-230130-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 73. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 51. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 34 to 46. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 61. Prevailing northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 44. Highs

49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 67 49 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-230130-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 68. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 72. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 40. Highs

51 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 63 42 68 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 65 44 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-230130-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61 higher

elevations...51 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...48 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...36 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 35.

Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 18 to 33. Highs 40 to

55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 61 30 58 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 57 27 54 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-230130-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59 higher

elevations...55 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...37 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

42 to 57 higher elevations...57 to 67 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...

32 to 40 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...47 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36.

Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 17 to 32. Highs

39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 58 41 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

