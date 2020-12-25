CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 24, 2020

602 FPUS56 KSTO 251132

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

332 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-260015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

332 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 45 higher elevations...42 to

48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy rain at lower elevations...and heavy rain and

snow at higher elevations. Lows 29 to 41. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...At lower elevations, rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and

snow. Highs 33 to 47 higher elevations...44 to 52 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 20 to 35 higher

elevations...29 to 37 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...44 to 51 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 21 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 45 40 50 / 90 90 80

CAZ014-260015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

332 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 46. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at higher

elevations. Lows 26 to 35. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

At higher elevations, rain and snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 42. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 14 to 24.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 41. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

15 to 24.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs 33 to 39. Lows 14 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 43 29 39 / 70 90 80

CAZ015-260015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

332 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 53. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 51. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 54. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 47 37 54 / 90 90 70

RED BLUFF 51 45 57 / 80 90 50

CAZ016-260015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

332 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 52. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 48. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 40. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 51. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs around 52. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 53 46 55 / 60 90 50

OROVILLE 54 45 55 / 50 90 50

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 54 46 57 / 40 100 40

CAZ017-260015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

332 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 46. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 40. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to

42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs around 51. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 58 47 58 / 30 90 40

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 57 45 58 / 30 80 30

CAZ018-260015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

332 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 61. Southeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 43 to 49. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 52. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to

43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs around 53. Lows 32 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 59 45 62 / 40 70 30

CAZ019-260015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

332 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 59. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 41 to 49.

Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

54 to 60. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to

44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 51 to 57. Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 59 45 58 / 20 50 30

MODESTO 59 45 58 / 10 50 20

CAZ063-260015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

332 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of

rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs

33 to 47 higher elevations...41 to 50 lower elevations. Little or

no snow accumulation. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain. At higher elevations, rain

in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows 31 to 45.

No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet after midnight. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. At lower elevations, a chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. At higher elevations,

rain and snow likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...

47 to 55 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 36 higher

elevations...32 to 39 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...45 to 51 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 31 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 44 36 44 / 90 90 50

CAZ066-260015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

332 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 55. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 48. Prevailing south winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 53. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 28 to 41.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 51. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 44 to 55. Lows 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 50 45 47 / 70 100 70

CAZ067-260015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

332 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

52 to 62. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 48. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 56. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 53 38 46 / 40 90 70

JACKSON 59 45 52 / 20 80 60

CAZ068-260015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

332 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. At lower

elevations, snow likely and rain in the afternoon. Highs 33 to

48. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow and heavy rain. Breezy. Lows 24 to 39. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 40 higher

elevations...32 to 44 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 16 to 31.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 44. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 18 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 28 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 14 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 29 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 20 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 32 to 47. Lows 22 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 46 28 41 / 40 100 70

CHESTER 41 26 37 / 60 100 70

CAZ069-260015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

332 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

34 to 49 higher elevations...46 to 58 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow and heavy rain

after midnight. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...33 to 43 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...4 to 9 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 42 higher

elevations...38 to 50 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...1 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...26 to

38 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...40 to 50 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

19 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

27 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 14 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows 21 to 36. Highs 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 47 34 37 / 30 100 80

