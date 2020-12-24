CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020

569 FPUS56 KSTO 240706

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1106 PM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and

Christmas Day.

CAZ013-241215-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1106 PM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher

elevations...33 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...

51 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 45 higher elevations...42 to 48 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers and heavy snow showers. Lows

27 to 41. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 8 inches

higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 22 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Highs 33 to 48. Lows 22 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 39 56 39 46 / 0 0 0 70

CAZ014-241215-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1106 PM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 46. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 30. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 43. Little or no snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 34. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 33 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 15 to 24.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Highs 31 to 38. Lows 15 to 26.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 35 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 23 44 22 40 / 0 0 0 50

CAZ015-241215-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1106 PM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 39. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 56. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 51. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 43. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 49. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs around 51. Lows 29 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 32 58 31 49 / 0 0 0 70

RED BLUFF 33 59 37 50 / 0 0 0 50

CAZ016-241215-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1106 PM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of Fog...locally dense and patchy frost in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 51. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 47. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 35 56 37 51 / 0 0 0 50

OROVILLE 34 56 36 52 / 0 0 0 40

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 33 55 35 52 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ017-241215-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1106 PM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog forming. Lows

32 to 39. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of Fog...locally dense and patchy frost in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 47. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 33 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 35 56 36 56 / 0 0 0 20

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 34 56 35 55 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ018-241215-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1106 PM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog forming. Lows

33 to 38. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of Fog...locally dense and patchy frost in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 55. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 48. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 52. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 33 58 35 58 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ019-241215-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1106 PM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog forming late.

Lows 33 to 42. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of Fog...locally dense in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 59. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 49. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 46 to 54. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 35 55 36 56 / 0 0 0 20

MODESTO 36 56 36 57 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ063-241215-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1106 PM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...

51 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 32 to 46 higher elevations...41 to 49 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 30 to 44. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 33 to 48. Lows 25 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 28 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 35 49 35 41 / 0 0 0 70

CAZ066-241215-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1106 PM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of Fog...locally dense in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 58. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 46. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 48. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 42 to

52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 29 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 30 to 43. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 42 54 43 48 / 0 0 0 50

CAZ067-241215-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1106 PM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of Fog...locally dense in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

43 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 44 to 52. Lows 30 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to

40. Highs 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 37 55 35 51 / 0 0 0 30

JACKSON 39 57 40 56 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ068-241215-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1106 PM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing east

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...

38 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47. Snow level 4000 feet.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and heavy rain showers. Lows 25 to

40. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches lower elevations...except

6 to 12 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 29 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 27 to 42. Lows 18 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 27 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 15 to 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs 28 to 43. Lows 17 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 18 44 19 43 / 0 0 0 30

CHESTER 17 41 17 40 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ069-241215-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1106 PM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36 higher

elevations...32 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...

48 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 34 higher

elevations...30 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...43 to

55 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

heavy rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 22 to 37 higher

elevations...33 to 43 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

30 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 19 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

27 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 30. Highs 29 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 37 49 34 44 / 0 0 0 30

