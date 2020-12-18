CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 17, 2020

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

202 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-190015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

202 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher

elevations...52 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...

52 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...

34 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher

elevations...57 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41.

Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 58 38 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-190015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

202 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...In the valleys, patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 45. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. In the valleys, patchy freezing fog

after midnight. Lows 18 to 30. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. In the valleys, patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

40 to 47. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 30. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 28.

Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 42 20 45 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-190015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

202 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to

40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 60 29 60 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 60 34 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-190015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

202 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 31 to

40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of Fog...locally dense in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43. Highs

around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 58 35 58 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 57 34 57 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 56 33 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-190015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

202 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

53 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 29 to

39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

Fog...locally dense in the morning. Highs around 57. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 57. Lows

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 56 34 57 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 56 33 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-190015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

202 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to

38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

Fog...locally dense in the morning. Highs 54 to 60. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41.

Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 62 32 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-190015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

202 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

50 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to

40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

Fog...locally dense in the morning. Highs around 56. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs around 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 55 34 57 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 54 35 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-190015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

202 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 58 higher

elevations...55 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 56 higher elevations...

54 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61 higher

elevations...58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 45.

Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 54 38 51 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-190015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

202 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 46. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

Highs 48 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 55 41 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-190015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

202 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

47 to 57. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

52 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58. Lows

33 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 58. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 53 34 55 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 52 37 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-190015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

202 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. In the valleys, patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. In the valleys, patchy freezing fog

after midnight. Lows 20 to 35. Light winds becoming northwest up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. In the valleys, patchy freezing fog in

the morning. Highs 39 to 54. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34.

Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 45 16 49 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 44 18 47 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-190015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

202 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50 higher

elevations...46 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...29 to

41 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher

elevations...50 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...31 to

43 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...

54 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 54. Lows

23 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 50 36 52 / 0 0 0

