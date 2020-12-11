CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 10, 2020 _____ 114 FPUS56 KSTO 111052 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 252 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Saturday. CAZ013-120015- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 252 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely at lower elevations...and rain and snow showers likely at higher elevations. Lows 26 to 40 higher elevations...34 to 42 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers at lower elevations...and a chance of rain and snow showers at higher elevations. Highs 37 to 51 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 29 to 43 higher elevations...38 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 35 to 49 higher elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Colder. Lows 28 to 43. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 37 to 52. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 39 to 54. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 51 40 52 / 40 70 40 $$ = CAZ014-120015- Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 252 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 44. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 23 to 33. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 46. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 26 to 36. Snow level 4500 feet. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 38 to 46. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 32. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 45. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 23 to 34. Highs 38 to 46. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION BURNEY 42 25 44 / 30 60 40 $$ = CAZ015-120015- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 252 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 37 to 45. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 54. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 51 to 57. South winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 43. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around 54. Lows 33 to 43. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION REDDING 54 36 55 / 30 70 40 RED BLUFF 55 43 56 / 20 60 40 $$ = CAZ016-120015- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City 252 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 53. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 41 to 47. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 41 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 59. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 45. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 45. Highs around 57. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION CHICO 53 44 56 / 20 70 50 OROVILLE 53 43 55 / 10 70 50 MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 53 44 55 / 10 80 50 $$ = CAZ017-120015- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 252 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 54. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows 41 to 47. South winds up to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 55. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 45. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56. Lows 34 to 44. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs around 58. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 55 45 56 / 10 80 50 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 55 45 56 / 10 80 50 $$ = CAZ018-120015- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun 252 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 56. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 48. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 51. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 55 to 61. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 45. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Lows 35 to 45. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 60 45 60 / 10 80 50 $$ = CAZ019-120015- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 252 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61. Lows 35 to 45. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 56 45 56 / 0 70 60 MODESTO 55 45 56 / 0 70 60 $$ = CAZ063-120015- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 252 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...46 to 54 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers. At higher elevations, a chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 51 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 49. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...48 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 30 to 44. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 44. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 34 to 46. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 33 to 46. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 45 36 45 / 30 80 50 $$ = CAZ066-120015- Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 252 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 34 to 47. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 50. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 54. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 48. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 46. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to 57. Lows 33 to 48. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION PARADISE 49 44 50 / 20 80 60 $$ = CAZ067-120015- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 252 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 46. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 46. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 55. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to 46. Highs 49 to 58. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 49 36 48 / 10 90 80 JACKSON 52 42 52 / 10 90 80 $$ = CAZ068-120015- Western Plumas County/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 252 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 24 to 39. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 26 to 41. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 33 to 48. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows 23 to 38. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 46. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 20 to 35. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 34 to 49. Lows 23 to 38. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 24 to 39. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION QUINCY 45 25 47 / 10 70 60 CHESTER 42 22 44 / 20 70 50 $$ = CAZ069-120015- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 252 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...42 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. At lower elevations, rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...31 to 41 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet after midnight. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...43 to 51 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...34 to 44 lower elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...42 to 52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers and a chance of snow showers. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 23 to 38. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 48. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 38 to 53. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 43 33 43 / 10 90 80 $$ = _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather