CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 7, 2020

_____

164 FPUS56 KSTO 081014

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-090015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...44 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 17 to 32 higher

elevations...27 to 37 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53 higher

elevations...46 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...

32 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...51 to 65 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Light

snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Highs 40 to 55. Lows 29 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 42 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 53 35 55 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-090015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 28 to 40 higher elevations...38 to 43 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 4 to 19. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 29. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 43 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 26.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 26.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 14 to 29.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows 21 to 36. Highs 41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 41 9 42 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-090015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 30 to

40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 55 to 60. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 47. Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 55 30 56 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 56 37 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-090015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 55. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 31 to

41. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 35 to

45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 56 33 55 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 56 33 54 / 10 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 56 34 54 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-090015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 30 to

40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 37 to

45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 56 to 62. Lows 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 57 35 56 / 10 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 58 36 57 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-090015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to

60. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to

46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 60 to 66. Lows 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 62 37 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-090015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

50 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to

46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 57 to 63. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 56 34 55 / 20 0 0

MODESTO 55 34 54 / 20 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-090015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...48 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 35 higher

elevations...30 to 39 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53 higher

elevations...51 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 41 higher elevations...

36 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...56 to 62 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 42.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 31 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 50. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 41 29 46 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-090015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

55. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 25 to

39. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

45 to 55. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

50 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 44.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 59. Lows 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 48 37 49 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-090015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 38 to 50 higher

elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 23 to 35. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 41.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 34 to

46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 51 to 62. Lows 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 46 26 47 / 30 0 0

JACKSON 48 31 49 / 50 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-090015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 24 to

39 higher elevations...30 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 11 to 26. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 39 to 54. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 40 6 43 / 30 0 0

CHESTER 38 7 43 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-090015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

214 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 20 to 35 higher elevations...

34 to 44 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches lower

elevations...except 1 to 6 inches higher elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 6 to 21 higher elevations...

17 to 31 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 27 to 42 higher

elevations...39 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 28 higher elevations...

23 to 36 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...45 to 55 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not as

cool. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows 23 to 38. Highs 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 34 22 39 / 60 0 0

$$

=

_____

