CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 14, 2020
_____
312 FPUS56 KSTO 150800
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
CAZ013-152315-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...80 to
91 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...55 to
67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher
elevations...83 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...
55 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...
84 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to
55. Highs 70 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 89 64 92 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-152315-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing northeast winds
up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 46. Prevailing east winds up
to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to
45. Highs 65 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 78 33 80 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-152315-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 89 to 95. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 66. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93. North winds around
10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to
59. Highs 81 to 87.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 93 58 94 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 95 61 95 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-152315-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 93. Northwest winds
10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 65. North winds 10 to
25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93. Northwest winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.
Highs 78 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 93 60 93 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 93 59 93 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 92 58 92 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-152315-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Northwest winds up to
10 mph...except north 15 to 25 mph west of the Sacramento River.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.
Highs 79 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 93 60 92 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 95 60 94 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-152315-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.
Highs 79 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 97 64 99 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-152315-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Northwest winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Light winds becoming
northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.
Highs 78 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 95 59 96 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 92 60 92 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-152315-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...84 to
92 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 63 higher
elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...87 to
93 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66 higher elevations...
59 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...
87 to 93 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 66.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.
Highs 70 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 80 57 81 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-152315-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing northeast winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Local gusts to 50 mph in
the early morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing
northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Local gusts to 50 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Prevailing north winds up
to 15 mph. Local northeast gusts to 50 mph in the early morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 70. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 69.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to
63. Highs 73 to 88.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 90 65 90 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-152315-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 68. Prevailing east winds up
to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing northwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Prevailing east winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.
Highs 73 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 87 58 87 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 88 64 90 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-152315-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...70 to
85 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing east
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...72 to
87 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85. Prevailing north winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.
Highs 62 to 77.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 82 31 83 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 76 34 79 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-152315-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
100 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...80 to
90 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...51 to
66 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...79 to
89 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...
51 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...79 to
89 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to
55. Highs 65 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 79 57 78 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
