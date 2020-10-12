CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 11, 2020

_____

466 FPUS56 KSTO 120912

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-122315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

74 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...51 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher

elevations...77 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...

52 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...

77 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 82 58 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-122315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 48. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs

68 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 75 35 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-122315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 84 49 88 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 85 55 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-122315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs around 89.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 84 56 87 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 84 54 87 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 83 52 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-122315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 87 to 93. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 86 55 89 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 86 54 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-122315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. North winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 90 55 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-122315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 85 to 92.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 85 57 88 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 84 57 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-122315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...78 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 64. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher

elevations...81 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...

81 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

68. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 72 57 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-122315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 91. Prevailing north winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

69. Highs 79 to 93.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 78 64 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-122315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 66. Highs

77 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 79 54 82 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 82 59 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-122315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...

65 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher

elevations...68 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 78 34 81 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 75 36 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-122315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

212 AM PDT Mon Oct 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...

73 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...48 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...75 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...

50 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

80 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 72 54 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather