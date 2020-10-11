CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 10, 2020

_____

805 FPUS56 KSTO 110912

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Columbus Day.

CAZ013-112315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...

70 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...47 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 80 higher

elevations...71 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...

50 to 60 lower elevations. Light winds becoming north up to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher

elevations...75 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 78 53 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-112315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 70. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.

Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 69 31 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-112315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 79 46 83 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 80 53 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-112315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs around 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 80 55 82 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 80 52 82 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 80 51 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-112315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 86 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 82 55 84 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 82 54 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-112315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 77 to

83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. North winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 86 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 84 54 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-112315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to

81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 84 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 80 56 83 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 79 56 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-112315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...

73 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58 higher elevations...52 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher

elevations...76 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher

elevations...80 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 68 53 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-112315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 65. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.

Highs 78 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 74 61 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-112315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 68.

Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 73 52 77 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 76 56 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-112315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher

elevations...66 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 74 33 77 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 72 33 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-112315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

212 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

67 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...46 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher

elevations...72 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...

48 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...74 to

84 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 67 52 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather