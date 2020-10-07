CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

_____

306 FPUS56 KSTO 070909

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

209 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-072315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

209 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 90. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...52 to 62 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 56 higher

elevations...49 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 76 higher elevations...71 to 78 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

38 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79.

Lows 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 87 60 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-072315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

209 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 76 to 85.

Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 79. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 33 to 47. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 28 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 63. Lows

28 to 43.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 74.

Lows 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 84 34 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-072315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

209 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy smoke. Highs around 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 49 to 59.

South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs around 79. Light

winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 71. Lows

47 to 57.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 91 50 81 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 92 55 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-072315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

209 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 89.

Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 48 to 58.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 74. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 72. Lows

48 to 58.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 90 55 78 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 90 54 78 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 90 52 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-072315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

209 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 57. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 74. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

70 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 78. Lows

50 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 86.

Lows 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 90 56 78 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 89 54 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-072315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

209 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 77 to

83. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 78. Lows

52 to 58.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85.

Lows 52 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 84 54 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-072315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

209 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 77. Lows

49 to 59.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84.

Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 89 53 78 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 88 57 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-072315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

209 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy smoke. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...84 to 90 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 54 to 64.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

76 to 82 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 45 to 59. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77.

Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 80 60 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-072315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

209 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy smoke. Highs 82 to 92. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Mostly clear.

Cooler. Lows 52 to 64. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 61. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

45 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 82.

Lows 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 86 62 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-072315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

209 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 81. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

46 to 58.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 83.

Lows 47 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 85 50 76 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 87 58 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-072315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

209 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy smoke. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...72 to 87 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 65. Lows

34 to 49.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 74.

Lows 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 85 34 78 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 82 33 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-072315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

209 AM PDT Wed Oct 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 65 to

80 higher elevations...78 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Mostly clear.

Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...50 to 65 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

71 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 52 higher

elevations...46 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...67 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

36 to 51.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76.

Lows 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 76 60 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

