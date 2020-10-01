CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 30, 2020

_____

054 FPUS56 KSTO 011036

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

336 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-012330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

336 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 100

higher elevations...90 to 105 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 69 higher

elevations...62 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 83 to 98 higher

elevations...89 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 52 to

67 higher elevations...61 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs

81 to 96 higher elevations...89 to 101 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 102 69 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-012330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

336 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 83 to 94. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 58. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 93. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 56. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 53.

Highs 75 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 92 47 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-012330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

336 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 103.

North winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 61 to 71.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 99. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 61 to

69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 95 to 101. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 57 to

65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

64. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 103 61 100 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 104 65 101 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-012330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

336 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 96 to 102.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 61 to 71.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 98.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 68.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 93 to 99. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Cooler.

Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs around 88.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 100 67 100 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 99 64 99 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 100 63 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-012330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

336 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 97 to 103.

Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 61 to 71. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 98.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 59 to 69. West

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs around 94. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs around 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 101 64 100 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 101 64 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-012330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

336 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, very hot. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 96 to

105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to 97. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 59 to 65. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 86 to 92. West winds around 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88.

Lows 54 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 104 65 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-012330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

336 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 101. Light

winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 62 to 72.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 100.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 59 to 69.

Northwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 91. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 101 66 99 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 99 67 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-012330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

336 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 98 higher

elevations...97 to 103 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 75.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93 higher

elevations...93 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Cooler. Lows

58 to 72. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 90 higher

elevations...91 to 97 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Cooler.

Lows 55 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 68.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 89 67 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-012330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

336 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 104.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 62 to 75.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 100.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 61 to 71.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs

85 to 98. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

69. Highs 80 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 97 73 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-012330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

336 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 89 to 99. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 62 to 72. Light

winds becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 98.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 86 to 94. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 92 66 91 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 94 69 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-012330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

336 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and very warm. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 76

to 91 higher elevations...81 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 65.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 88 higher

elevations...79 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 48 to 63.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs

75 to 90. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 94 46 90 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 90 47 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-012330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

336 AM PDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, very warm and hazy. Highs 73 to 88 higher

elevations...86 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...59 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...84 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...57 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 85 higher

elevations...81 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 86 66 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

