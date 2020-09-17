CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

_____

469 FPUS56 KSTO 171030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-180045-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows

47 to 62. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

61 to 76 higher elevations...66 to 81 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...51 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...

73 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs

75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs 75 to

90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 87 59 77 / 0 10 40

$$

=

CAZ014-180045-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs 75 to 84. Light winds

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 72. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 77. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Highs

71 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 52. Highs 72 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 82 41 70 / 0 0 30

$$

=

CAZ015-180045-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 86. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

54 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 77. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 85 to 91.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 87. Lows 55 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 88 54 78 / 0 10 20

RED BLUFF 87 58 77 / 0 0 20

$$

=

CAZ016-180045-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 77. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs around 86.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows 54 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 86 61 77 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 87 59 78 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 86 58 79 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ017-180045-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze in the

morning. Highs 84 to 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to

82. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows 54 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 88 60 80 / 0 0 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 88 60 80 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ018-180045-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze in the

morning. Highs 80 to 86. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to

80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 57. Highs

82 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 57. Highs 80 to

86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 86 60 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-180045-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze in the morning. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to

81. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

82 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 85 62 79 / 0 10 10

MODESTO 85 62 79 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ063-180045-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher

elevations...82 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

59 to 74 higher elevations...72 to 78 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...

50 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

78 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 66. Highs 72 to

87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 76 53 65 / 0 0 30

$$

=

CAZ066-180045-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing

southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 78.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 64. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 69.

Highs 77 to 89.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 89. Lows 55 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 81 64 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-180045-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 64. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 60. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 54 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 82 52 72 / 0 0 10

JACKSON 84 59 76 / 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ068-180045-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 72.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...

64 to 79 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 57. Highs 68 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 82 40 71 / 0 0 10

CHESTER 81 40 70 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ069-180045-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

in the morning. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...75 to 85 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...50 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the morning. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...65 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...

45 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

70 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 44 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 73 52 63 / 0 0 10

$$

=

_____

