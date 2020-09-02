CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

973 FPUS56 KSTO 021000

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-030000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 101. Light winds becoming south

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 103. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 74. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 77.

Highs 93 to 108.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 98 72 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-030000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 97. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 49 to 62. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 51 to 63. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 97. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

Highs 88 to 102.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 94 51 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-030000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 100. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 63 to 71. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 96 to 104. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 65 to 73. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

Highs 105 to 111.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 99 64 103 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 96 67 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-030000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 93. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 98. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 69. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

Highs 99 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 93 67 97 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 93 64 96 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 92 60 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-030000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 95. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 66. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 98. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

Highs 100 to 110.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 92 63 95 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 90 61 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-030000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Haze. Highs 81 to 87. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Near the bay, clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 59. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Haze. Highs 84 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 98 to 104.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 85 60 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-030000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 93. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Highs

97 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 92 62 95 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 92 64 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-030000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...92 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 75. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 82 to 97 higher

elevations...95 to 101 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 72 higher elevations...

68 to 76 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96 higher elevations...95 to

101 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 81.

Highs 90 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 84 67 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-030000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 63 to 73. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 89 to 101. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 65 to 75. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 83.

Highs 94 to 108.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 90 70 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-030000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 93. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 70. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 96. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 62 to 72. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 81.

Highs 94 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 87 62 90 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 89 63 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-030000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...81 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze, warmer. Highs 82 to 97. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...85 to

100 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 97 49 99 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 92 52 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-030000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...82 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...60 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...84 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...

62 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...86 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73.

Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 82 66 83 / 0 0 0

