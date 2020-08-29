CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020

626 FPUS56 KSTO 291030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-292330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 99 higher elevations...92 to

102 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...

62 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 98 higher elevations...91 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 53 to 68 higher

elevations...63 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 100 higher elevations...93 to

103 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs 88 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 101 70 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-292330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 93. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, colder. Lows 44 to 58. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 93. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 45 to 57.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 64. Highs 85 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 92 49 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-292330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds becoming south

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 62 to 70. South winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 95 to 103. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 66 to 72. North

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 75. Highs 97 to

107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 102 64 102 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 97 66 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-292330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 94. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 95. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 62 to 70. South

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs 97 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 93 67 97 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 95 64 97 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 94 61 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-292330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 96. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 59 to 69. South

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 94 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 95 62 96 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 92 61 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-292330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 89...except 77 to 83 near the

bay. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, breezy. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 91...except 79 to 85 near the

bay. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs 88 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 87 57 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-292330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 97. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs 92 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 95 63 95 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 96 64 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-292330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 96 higher elevations...93 to

99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 73. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...93 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 57 to 69 higher

elevations...67 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...95 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 78. Highs 84 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 86 65 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-292330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 98. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 62 to 72. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 99. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 78. Highs 89 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 88 69 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-292330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 94. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 70. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 95. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs 89 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 88 62 89 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 91 65 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-292330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 88 higher elevations...79 to

94 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, cooler. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...79 to

94 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...80 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs 80 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 94 49 94 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 89 48 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-292330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 85 higher

elevations...82 to 90 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of early evening showers or

thunderstorms over higher terrain, otherwise clear. Haze. Lows 47

to 62 higher elevations...57 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...82 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher

elevations...60 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...82 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs 78 to

93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 80 62 81 / 10 0 0

$$

=

