CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2020
618 FPUS56 KSTO 140907
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
207 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
CAZ013-142315-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
207 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 102 higher
elevations...95 to 108 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds
up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 77 higher elevations...70 to
80 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 105 higher elevations...
97 to 111 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 79. Prevailing south
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 102 higher elevations...
93 to 108 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 65 to 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 79.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows
64 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows 61 to
76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 105 79 108 / 0 0 0
CAZ014-142315-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
207 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 94 higher elevations...
92 to 98 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 67. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 97 higher elevations...95 to
101 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 69. Prevailing
southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 87 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 69.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 97.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 68.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 99. Lows
54 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 98. Lows 52 to
67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 95 59 98 / 0 0 0
CAZ015-142315-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
207 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 80. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the west up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81. South winds up to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Light winds becoming
southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 75 to 81.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 82.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 109. Lows
74 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 106. Lows 72 to
82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 106 73 108 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 106 76 108 / 0 0 0
CAZ016-142315-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
207 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 80. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 106. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 100 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 109. Lows
74 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 107. Lows 71 to
81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 105 79 107 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 105 76 107 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 106 74 107 / 0 0 0
CAZ017-142315-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
207 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 110. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 78. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 101 to 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 102 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 112. Lows
72 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 111. Lows 70 to
80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 108 76 107 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 108 75 106 / 0 0 0
CAZ018-142315-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
207 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 108. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 98 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. Highs 100 to
106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs 98 to
104.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 110 72 102 / 0 0 0
CAZ019-142315-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
207 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 108. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 98 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Highs 104 to
111.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Highs
102 to 110.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 108 76 106 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 107 79 107 / 0 0 0
CAZ063-142315-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
207 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...
98 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 79 higher elevations...76 to
82 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...101 to
107 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 79 higher elevations...
76 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...98 to 104 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 68 to 83.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 83.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows
69 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 66 to
81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 90 74 95 / 0 10 10
CAZ066-142315-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
207 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 104. Prevailing east winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 84. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107. Prevailing southeast winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 83. Prevailing
southeast winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 94 to 105. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 72 to 84.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 84.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 107. Lows
72 to 87.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 106. Lows 70 to
85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 97 81 99 / 0 0 0
CAZ067-142315-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
207 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 95 to 107. Light winds
becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 81. Prevailing west
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 96 to 106. Light winds becoming southwest up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 71 to 81.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 97 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 81.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 109. Lows
71 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 69 to
84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 98 75 99 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 103 78 103 / 0 0 0
CAZ068-142315-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
207 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...
82 to 97 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...
85 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...84 to 99 lower
elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 74.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 95.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 73.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows
59 to 74.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 57 to
72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 95 57 99 / 10 0 0
CHESTER 93 57 97 / 10 10 0
CAZ069-142315-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
207 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 75 to
90 higher elevations...89 to 99 lower elevations. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 70 higher
elevations...67 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to
92 higher elevations...91 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing
southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...67 to 79 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to
the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...91 to 101 lower elevations.
Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 75.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 96.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 76.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows
62 to 77.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 60 to
75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 86 73 88 / 10 0 0
