CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 29, 2020

192 FPUS56 KSTO 300837

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

137 AM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-302315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

137 AM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...81 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 61 higher elevations...55 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...83 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...57 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...82 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 92 62 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-302315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

137 AM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 85. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 54. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 82 higher elevations...80 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 54. Prevailing northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 higher elevations...82 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 55.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

44 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 83 47 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-302315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

137 AM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 99. Lows

60 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 95 62 96 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 94 66 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-302315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

137 AM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 94. Lows

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 94 65 95 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 93 63 95 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 93 59 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-302315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

137 AM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 92. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 86 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 94 58 93 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 93 58 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-302315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

137 AM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 56. Highs 82 to

88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 91 58 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-302315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

137 AM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 86 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 93 59 92 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 94 61 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-302315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

137 AM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...87 to 93 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 62 higher elevations...59 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...89 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...61 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...87 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 76 58 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-302315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

137 AM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 89 higher elevations...84 to 92 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 68. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 94. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 68. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 96. Lows

56 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 86 66 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-302315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

137 AM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 93. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 65. Highs 81 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 83 57 85 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 88 59 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-302315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

137 AM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...68 to 83 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...70 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...70 to

85 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 83 45 84 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 80 44 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-302315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

137 AM PDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...73 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...53 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...

76 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...53 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...75 to

85 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs 68 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 70 56 73 / 0 0 0

