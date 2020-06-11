CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2020
_____
305 FPUS56 KSTO 110925
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
225 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
CAZ013-112315-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
225 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...81 to
92 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance
of rain showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows 47 to 59 higher
elevations...54 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...68 to 79 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 52 higher
elevations...48 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up
to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
51 to 66 higher elevations...61 to 72 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 71 to 86.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.
Highs 71 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 90 61 77 / 10 10 60
$$
=
CAZ014-112315-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
225 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 74 to 86. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 56. Prevailing southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to
74. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
52 to 64. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 82. Lows
41 to 51.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 83. Lows
42 to 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 84 50 71 / 0 10 50
$$
=
CAZ015-112315-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
225 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm.
Highs 76 to 82. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
51 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
69 to 75. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 86.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 88 to 94.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs
86 to 94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs 86 to
93.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 93 59 80 / 0 10 60
RED BLUFF 94 62 80 / 0 10 50
$$
=
CAZ016-112315-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
225 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 95. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows around 54. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 73 to 78.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 86.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
62. Highs 86 to 94.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows around
62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 95 65 82 / 0 0 40
OROVILLE 96 64 82 / 0 0 30
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 96 61 81 / 0 0 20
$$
=
CAZ017-112315-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
225 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 97. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as warm.
Highs 77 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows 50 to 56. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
74 to 79. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 89.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs
85 to 95.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs
89 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 96 60 80 / 0 0 10
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 94 59 80 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ018-112315-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
225 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs
73 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 53. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
71 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 86.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 59. Highs
84 to 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 59. Highs
86 to 92.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 91 58 78 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ019-112315-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
225 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63. West winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 74 to 83. West winds
up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Cooler. Lows 48 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 87.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 89 to 95.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs
86 to 95.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 96 60 80 / 0 0 10
MODESTO 98 62 81 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ063-112315-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
225 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...86 to 92 lower
elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 45 to 59 higher
elevations...54 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up
to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 68 higher
elevations...71 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to
51 higher elevations...47 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing west
winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...66 to 72 lower
elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 56.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63.
Highs 69 to 84.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows 47 to
62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 78 53 63 / 0 10 40
$$
=
CAZ066-112315-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
225 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 93. Prevailing south winds up
to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 54 to 66. Prevailing south
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to
79. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows 46 to
56. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs 60 to 72. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 83.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 79 to 91.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64. Highs
77 to 91.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 64. Highs 77 to
90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 87 64 73 / 0 0 50
$$
=
CAZ067-112315-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
225 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Warmer. Highs 83 to 97. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 81. Prevailing south
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows
44 to 52. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 63 to 77. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 85.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61.
Highs 76 to 91.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 92. Lows 52 to
61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 86 55 72 / 0 0 30
JACKSON 92 56 76 / 0 0 20
$$
=
CAZ068-112315-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
225 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...70 to
85 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing south
winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to
67 higher elevations...58 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing
south winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing
south winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
43 to 58 higher elevations...49 to 64 lower elevations.
Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs
66 to 81.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs 65 to
80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 83 48 71 / 0 0 40
CHESTER 81 47 70 / 0 0 50
$$
=
CAZ069-112315-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
225 AM PDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...76 to 88 lower elevations.
Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 54 higher
elevations...50 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...63 to 73 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder.
Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...41 to 49 lower elevations. Snow
level above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...57 to 67 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.
Highs 64 to 79.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 42 to
57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 74 52 62 / 0 0 30
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather