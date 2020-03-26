CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 25, 2020
_____
215 FPUS56 KSTO 260930
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
230 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
CAZ013-270000-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
230 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher
elevations...54 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...30 to
38 lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...53 to 61 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Lows 28 to 41 higher elevations...37 to 45 lower
elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 36 to 51 higher
elevations...47 to 55 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level
3500 to 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows 30 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Not as cool. Highs 46 to 61.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 34 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 61 37 59 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ014-270000-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
230 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 48 higher elevations...46 to
52 lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 24. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 40 to 51. Light winds becoming southwest up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Lows 25 to 33. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing
south winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 37 to 49. Little
or no snow accumulation. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 27 to 34.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Not as cool. Highs 41 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64. Lows
26 to 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 49 21 48 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ015-270000-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
230 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60. Light winds
becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows around 43. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around
55. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 44.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
58 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Lows
40 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 63 32 61 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 62 34 61 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-270000-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
230 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
62. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 44. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around
57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 45.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
60 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.
Highs 61 to 71.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 75. Lows
43 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 60 36 61 / 10 0 0
OROVILLE 62 35 61 / 10 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 61 34 62 / 10 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-270000-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
230 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 59 to
64. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 43. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
55 to 60. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 46.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
58 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 74.
Lows 42 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 63 38 63 / 10 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 61 37 62 / 10 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-270000-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
230 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. West winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. Southwest winds up to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 44. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
55 to 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 46.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
59 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
44. Highs 62 to 68.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows
around 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 62 35 62 / 10 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-270000-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
230 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.
Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 56 to
63. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
53 to 61. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 43 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
56 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75.
Lows 40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 62 36 62 / 20 0 0
MODESTO 60 38 63 / 20 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-270000-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
230 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...54 to
60 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 34 higher elevations...30 to
37 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...54 to 60 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Lows 31 to 45. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet.
Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49 higher
elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. No snow accumulation
lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level
4000 to 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 29 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68. Lows
33 to 48.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 46 27 49 / 10 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-270000-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
230 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 59. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 48 to 60. Light winds becoming southwest up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows 34 to 46. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 43 to
55. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as
cool. Highs 48 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71. Lows
37 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 53 36 53 / 10 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-270000-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
230 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 42 to 56 higher elevations...49 to 59 lower elevations.
Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Light winds becoming west up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 60. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
44 to 56. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows 36 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
48 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs
50 to 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to
49. Highs 57 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 52 29 52 / 30 0 0
JACKSON 53 32 56 / 40 10 0
$$
=
CAZ068-270000-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
230 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with
a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 33 to 48. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 28. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...38 to 50 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing south winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely. Highs
27 to 42 higher elevations...34 to 46 lower elevations. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level around 3500 feet in the
morning, rising to around 4500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing
southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 24 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60. Lows
26 to 41.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 46 17 48 / 20 0 0
CHESTER 43 12 45 / 10 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-270000-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
230 AM PDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with
possible showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 24 to
39 higher elevations...37 to 49 lower elevations. Local snow
accumulations up to 2 inches. Snow level 3500 feet in the
afternoon. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early evening becoming mostly clear. A
slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers early in the
evening. Lows 6 to 21 higher elevations... 22 to 30 lower
elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up
to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 28 to 43 higher
elevations...43 to 51 lower elevations. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 29 higher elevations...
28 to 36 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...40 to 48 lower elevations.
Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch
higher elevations. Snow level rising to 4000 to 4500 feet in the
afternoon. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 22 to 37.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 33 to 48.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36. Highs
38 to 53.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to
43. Highs 44 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 37 23 42 / 40 10 0
$$
=
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather