CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2020

_____

552 FPUS56 KSTO 091130

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-100030-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...53 to 60 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 39 higher elevations...35 to

42 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...61 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 41 higher elevations...38 to

44 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...64 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 42.

Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 28 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 59 41 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-100030-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 29. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 56. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 31. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 31.

Highs 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 46 26 54 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-100030-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 61. North winds 15 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

Highs around 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 62 38 69 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 63 39 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-100030-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 62. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph by the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 62 41 67 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 63 41 66 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 62 41 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-100030-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 58 to 63. North winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph...except north 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph west of the Sacramento River.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 38 to 46. North winds 15 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 62 42 67 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 62 43 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-100030-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM PST UNTIL 4 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs around 62. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph shifting to the north 25 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Local gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 39 to 45. North winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

43. Highs around 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 62 43 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-100030-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 57 to 63. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

43. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 63 41 66 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 63 41 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-100030-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...54 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 15 to 30 mph with

local gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 42. Prevailing north winds 10 to

20 mph with local gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...63 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

local gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...65 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 45.

Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58. Lows

29 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 48 36 58 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-100030-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

330 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 46 to 56 higher elevations...55 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 20 to 35 mph with

local gusts to around 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 34 to 45. Prevailing north winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 71. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with local gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 73. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 55 to

67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

51 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 57 33 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-100030-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 61. Prevailing north winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 68. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Prevailing north winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 55 42 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-100030-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 61. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 68. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 53 36 62 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 57 38 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-100030-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...37 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with

local gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with local gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...

44 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with local gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with local gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...47 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

local gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.

Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38. Highs

39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 45 24 53 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 42 20 50 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-100030-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...

43 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 70 mph. Over ridges, prevailing

northeast winds 25 to 45 mph with local gusts to around 60 mph

increasing to 35 to 55 mph with local gusts to around 75 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 17 to 32 higher elevations...32 to

40 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph. Over ridges, prevailing northeast winds

35 to 50 mph with local gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to 25

to 40 mph with local gusts to around 55 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher

elevations...52 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph with local gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...33 to

41 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

local gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...

54 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 42 32 52 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

