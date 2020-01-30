CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 29, 2020

135 FPUS56 KSTO 301100

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PST Thu Jan 30 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-310015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 61 higher elevations...60 to 66 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 45 higher elevations...42 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 65 higher

elevations...63 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 61 higher elevations...59 to 65 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 34.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 49. Lows

22 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 42.

Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 65 47 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-310015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 56. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 58. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 29 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Colder. Highs 36 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 16 to 26.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 27. Highs

38 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33.

Highs 44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 54 34 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-310015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs around 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

34. Highs around 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 39.

Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 67 44 69 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 67 45 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-310015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 39.

Highs around 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 39.

Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 66 46 66 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 65 46 66 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 64 44 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-310015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

65. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 39.

Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 64 45 66 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 65 45 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-310015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

65. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

35 to 41. Highs around 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 66 45 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-310015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds becoming northwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to

69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

around 36. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 64 45 66 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 64 45 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-310015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to

62 higher elevations...61 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 66 higher

elevations...63 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 62 higher elevations...

around 63 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

higher elevation snow. Colder. Lows 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 36.

Highs 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 41.

Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 57 42 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-310015-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

64 higher elevations...62 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 37.

Highs 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 62 41 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-310015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 62 48 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-310015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 29 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Highs

48 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 59 42 62 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 60 42 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-310015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

58. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 59 higher

elevations...51 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 15 to 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 27 to 42. Lows

16 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37.

Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 54 32 60 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 51 30 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-310015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 39 to

54 higher elevations...53 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...37 to

45 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 46 to 61 higher

elevations...58 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...

40 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...

58 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Much

colder. Lows 15 to 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 29. Highs

34 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 52 38 58 / 0 0 0

