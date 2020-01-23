CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

963 FPUS56 KSTO 231030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-240100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 53 higher elevations...51 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to

52 higher elevations...50 to 57 lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

35 to 47 higher elevations...43 to 50 lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 52 higher elevations...50 to

58 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 32 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 32 to 46. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 56 48 56 / 40 70 60

CAZ014-240100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog in the

morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 48. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 33 to 41.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 48.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 31 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog in the

morning. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 29 to 37. Highs 38 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 29 to 38. Highs 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 29 to 38. Highs 43 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 45 38 46 / 20 70 70

CAZ015-240100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 61. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs around 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 59.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows around 44. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 57 45 59 / 20 60 50

RED BLUFF 59 46 59 / 20 40 20

CAZ016-240100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Areas of morning fog...locally dense. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 58. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows around 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs around 57. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 57 46 59 / 20 30 10

OROVILLE 58 47 59 / 10 30 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 59 44 59 / 10 20 10

CAZ017-240100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Areas of morning fog...locally dense. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain. Lows around 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 58 45 61 / 0 10 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 45 61 / 0 10 10

CAZ018-240100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Areas of morning fog...locally dense. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

61. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows around 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59. Lows

around 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 61 43 62 / 0 10 0

CAZ019-240100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Areas of morning fog...locally dense. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

around 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 59 45 62 / 0 10 0

MODESTO 58 46 62 / 0 10 0

CAZ063-240100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 54 higher elevations...53 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

37 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 54 higher elevations...

53 to 59 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 34 to 46. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 48 40 49 / 20 40 10

CAZ064-240100-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

230 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog in the

morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

47 to 55 higher elevations...54 to 62 lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Highs 50 to

62. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. A

slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56 higher elevations...53 to 61

lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 46 to 59. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 55 40 56 / 20 20 20

CAZ066-240100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 59. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 50. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 49 to 59. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 47 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 55 48 56 / 20 50 20

CAZ067-240100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

Highs 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 55 43 56 / 20 30 30

JACKSON 57 44 60 / 0 20 10

CAZ068-240100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. In the valleys, patchy fog in the

morning. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 48 higher elevations...39

to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning. At higher elevations, rain and snow

showers likely in the morning. Highs 33 to 47 higher

elevations...39 to 51 lower elevations. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 29 to 44. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 35 to 49 higher elevations...41 to 53 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 47 36 48 / 20 60 40

CHESTER 46 34 46 / 20 70 50

CAZ069-240100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and higher

elevations snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 37

to 52 higher elevations...50 to 58 lower elevations. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers. At higher elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...38 to 46 lower elevations. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning. At higher elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers in the morning. Highs 36 to 51 higher

elevations...49 to 59 lower elevations. Snow level 7500 feet

lowering to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...

37 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...50 to 60 lower

elevations. Snow level 7000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs 36 to 51. Lows 24 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39.

Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 49 39 48 / 20 50 30

$$

